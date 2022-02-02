Essex County Prosecutor Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Concerns Raised by the Jewish Faith Community

Newark, NJ – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced Wednesday that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a virtual town hall meeting today Feb. 2 from 5 to 6 pm to discuss concerns raised by the Jewish Faith Community. The meeting will be held on Zoom. The attached flyer provides the information needed to login.

“Considering the attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas just two weeks ago and the overall rise is anti-Semitic crimes, we believe this is an important time to address the community,” said Prosecutor Stephens.

Members of the ECPO, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, and the Anti-Defamation League will discuss safety measures that can be used to protect houses of worship, prosecuting bias crimes, grants available to provide increased security and other relevant issues. There will also be a period for questions and answers.

Click here for details on how to login to this important event that is open to all members of the community.