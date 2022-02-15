Experience the Music of Ukraine, India & More at SOPAC

South Orange, NJ – Travel the world without leaving New Jersey. From Ukrainian Folk to North Indian Bhangra and Spanish Flamenco, experience the sounds of various cultures and countries at SOPAC.

Red Baraat Festival of Colors

MARCH 11

Tickets: $25-$35

Red Baraat Festival of Colors is an immersive experience celebrating the spirit of the Hindu holiday of Holi. Led by dhol player Sunny Jain, the group has drawn worldwide praise for merging North Indian Bhangra with elements of Funk, Go-Go, Rock and raw Punk energy. SPIN Magazine calls the group “a knitted blend of poly-rhythmic panache exploring what it means to communicate music between individuals and across cultures.”

DakhaBrakha

APRIL 2

Tickets: $29-$42

A sonic feast as well as a visual spectacle, the award-winning, thunderous theatrical quartet blends ancient Ukrainian Folk melodies into a subversive musical tapestry that embraces Indie-Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, the avant-garde and traditional instrumentation from around the world.

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP

APRIL 14

Tickets: $49-$59

Tommy Emmanuel, four-time winner of Australia’s Best Guitarist Award, has helped bring the art of Rock guitar down under to a higher awareness by bringing a sense of Jazz improvisation into a mix that also includes Blues, Country, Rock, Classical, and Spanish music. He is often regarded as one of the greatest acoustic guitarists of all time.

Jesse Cook: Tempest Tour II

JUNE 17

Tickets: $34-$42

Jesse Cook is a global guitar virtuoso. The international appeal of this accomplished Canadian performer is his style of mixing Flamenco with Classical, Jazz, Zydeco, Blues and Brazilian samba.



At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.