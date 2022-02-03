Groundhog Day Predictions? Depends Which One You Ask

Legend has it that if a groundhog sees their shadow on February 2nd, the winter chill will continue. If the weather is cloudy and they don’t see their shadow, we can expect warmer temperatures and an early spring.

But who to believe? There’s a new local weather prognosticator — Essex County’s own Essex Edwina.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. introduced Edwina during a Groundhog Day event at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo on Wednesday, February 2nd. Essex Edwina took over for Essex Ed, who has entered retirement after having Edwina as his apprentice during the pandemic. During the 10 a.m. event, Edwina did not see her shadow which means spring weather is expected to come six weeks early. In addition, she also picked the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LVI.

“I appreciate Essex Edwina’s prediction and look forward to spring,” said DiVincenzo, who disagreed with Edwina’s Super Bowl pick. “It may be cold outside, but it’s still a great time to come out and Experience Essex, and our wonderful Turtle Back Zoo and South Mountain Recreation Complex. Waiting for Essex Edwina on Groundhog Day creates excitement about Essex County’s Turtle Back Zoo and highlights its role as an educational resource.”

We’re happy to go with Edwina and see an end to winter weather ASAP. Unfortunately, another more famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil is predicting six more weeks of winter. Brrrr…!