High School Juniors Urged to Apply for Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Summer Internship Program

Essex County, NJ – Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking high school juniors to participate in an annual summer youth internship program. This three-week program is designed to expose high school juniors to careers in law, law enforcement and government. During this unique internship program, interns will be exposed to a comprehensive curriculum that includes learning about the role and function of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, participating in workshops that focus on making positive choices, college and career readiness, Internet safety, gang awareness and substance abuse prevention. Interns will receive stipends for successful completion of the program.

The program is open to students who live in Essex County.

Applications for the ECPO Summer Youth Internship Program can be found on the ECPO website at www.njecpo.org under Community Programs.

The application deadline is March 11, 2022. For further information, contact Nicole Graves-Watson, Community Justice Coordinator, via email at nicole.graves@njecpo.org.