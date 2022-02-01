Lion Dance, Martial Arts Demos and Choomnoori at AAPI Montclair Lunar New Year Celebration

MONTCLAIR, NJ – AAPI Montclair and the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) will host AAPI Montclair’s first Lunar New Year Celebration outdoors at the Montclair Art Museum located at 3 South Mountain Avenue in Montclair, New Jersey on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 12:00-3:00pm (inclement weather date: February 26) and will feature Congressman Andrew N. Kim, serving the 3rd District of NJ, giving the opening remarks to kick off the festivities. There will be lion dance and martial arts demonstrations from Wu Shu Kung Fu Fitness, a calligraphy craft with Professor Wing Shan Ho and Professor Yun Kim of Montclair State University, Korean drumming performance by Korea Mega Drums, Korean Fan Dancers from Korean Traditional Dance of Choomnoori, community performances from members of the Montclair Public School Mandarin program, performance from master paper cutter, Hou-Tien Cheng, dance from the Junior Bees of the Hive Dance Studio and more. In addition, there will be several local retail and food vendors for attendees to discover.

Admission is free for MAM members. General admission is $5 for non-members, with fee waivers available. To RSVP, donate, or learn more, visit aapimontclair.org.

AAPI Montclair’s mission is to create a more inclusive community through uplifting the experiences and cultures of our diverse Asian American and Pacific Islander residents, advocating for our representation and rights, and promoting awareness and education of AAPI history and culture. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Kaija Jung Anderson Memorial Scholarship, which honors the life of a second-grade girl from our community by supporting graduating seniors who exemplify her spirit of compassion, curiosity, and courage.