Make A Reservation for Romance: Dining Out For Valentine’s Day

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a romantic dinner for two. Have you made your reservations yet? Here are some local eateries to check out!

Popolari (1047 Broad Street, Bloomfield) will offer a Valentine’s Day French Dinner on Monday. The meal includes choice of appetizer and entrée, followed by dessert for $58. Reservations required.

Bloom (648 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona) will be open for Valentine’s Day. Although they’re usually closed on Mondays, you can enjoy a romantic dinner featuring their French and Korean inspired New American cuisine.

Fascino (331 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will offer a Pre-Valentine’s Day Brunch on Sunday, February 13th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The 2-course prix fixe menu features options including burrata, polenta, bruschetta or French toast, as well as egg dishes, gnocchi, pork ribs, and more, for $30 per person. Reservations are required.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas (70 Kingsland Road, Clifton) will offer a 5-Course Prix Fixe menu from February 9 through February 15. Enjoy a tasting menu with optional wine pairing. Tasting menu is $70 per person and the wine pairing is $30 per person. Reservations can be made online.

Anthony’s Cheesecake (71 Washington Street, Bloomfield) is hosting a special Valentine’s Day Four Course Dinner. Enjoy a salad, heart ravioli, choice of entrée, and dessert. Anthony’s is BYOB. Email or call for reservations.

Highlawn Pavilion (1 Crest Drive, West Orange) will offer Valentine’s Day specials from February 10th through the 14th. An ala carte menu will be available nightly, where couples can enjoy live music as they dine. Or, opt for Sunday brunch with a special Valentine’s Day menu including a chocolate fountain, candies, champagne station, and more. And be sure to strike a pose with your special someone by the floral arch created by Blooms in Hand. Reservations can be made at 973-731-3463.

The Barrow House (1296 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton) will be open for dinner throughout Valentine’s Day Weekend. Reservations are recommended.

Bloomfield Steak and Seafood House (409 Franklin Street, Bloomfield) will offer a special Valentine’s Day menu including Baked Raspberry Point Oysters and a Winter Floral Cosmo. Heated outdoor dining is available.

Halcyon Brasserie (114 Walnut Street, Montclair) will serve Valentine’s Dinner on Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM, and Sunday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Galentine’s Brunch will also be available on Sunday from 11:30 PM to 3:00 PM. On Monday, enjoy a live jazz trio while you dine.

Cornbread Maplewood (1565 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood) will host Valentine’s Day Jazz Night featuring LMNOP. Enjoy their modern soul food, then top off the night with a show. Tickets are $20 with purchase of a meal. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

McLoone’s Boathouse (9 Cherry Lane, West Orange) will offer three Valentine’s menus, including a weekend prix fixe, a weekend a la carte, and a Valentine’s Day prix fixe. For the weekend and Monday, enjoy a prix fixe four-course meal for $75 per person, with a wine pairing add-on for $35 per person. The weekend a la carte menu includes starters, soups, salads, raw bar, dinner for two, signature entrees, and sides.