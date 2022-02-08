Montclair Crime: Theft of Several Cars, Some Recovered in Newark

The week in crime from Acting Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:



Motor Vehicle Thefts

February 1, 2022 (South Park Street): A 2017 white Mercedes C43 was stolen from The Crescent. The owner reported he was standing outside of his vehicle which was running when he was approached by a slim male wearing all black clothing who asked him where the nearest restroom was. As the owner approached this male, a heavyset male wearing all black and a mask entered his vehicle and fled east towards South Fullerton Avenue. The vehicle was recovered unoccupied in Newark on February 3, 2022.

February 2, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from Bloomfield Avenue. The owner reported he had the key fob in his pocket however, the vehicle was running and the trunk was open while he was unloading items into his apartment. He reported that he looked back and saw his vehicle being driven away, with the truck still open. The vehicle was recovered shortly thereafter on Union Street by patrol officers. No suspects were located.

February 3, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): The victim reported that her 2017 Mercedes E30 was stolen from a parking space on Bloomfield Avenue while she was eating in a nearby restaurant. She was in possession of her key fob. It was located two days later, abandoned in Newark.

February 5, 2022 (Warren Place): The resident reported that his vehicle was stolen from his driveway at 3:01 AM. He reported that his wife observed a male enter their 2021 Audi E-Tron wagon and flee east on Warren Place. It was being trailed by a red Nissan Altima. The vehicle was recovered unoccupied later that day in Belleville.

February 5, 2022 (Harrison Avenue): The victim reported that he was pulling his 2012 Porsche Cayenne into a bay of the Delta Gas Station and stepped out of the car for a few moments. The vehicle was left running when an Audi Q7 pulled into the station. A male exited the Audi, entered the victim’s Porsche, and fled north on Harrison Avenue with the Audi following. The Porsche was recovered the next day, unoccupied in Newark.

February 6, 2022 (Union Street): The resident reported receiving an alert on his phone reporting motion near his garage. Upon checking the footage, he observed a male running up his driveway and attempting his black Mercedes Benz and white BMW M85. Both vehicles were locked and the suspect returned to an awaiting red Honda Accord.

February 7, 2022 (Bellevue Avenue): The owner of a 2019 Audi A4 reported that he left his vehicle running while he went into get a coffee. When he returned, he observed an unknown person in his vehicle and a dark colored SUV parked next to his. Both vehicles then fled east on Bellevue Avenue.

February 7, 2022 (Warren Place): The resident reported that his 2020 Volvo XC90 was stolen from his driveway. Surveillance footage shows the vehicle being stolen at 12:44 AM. It was recovered later that day, abandoned in Newark.

Burglary/Theft

February 7, 2022 (Highland Avenue): The resident reported that her iPod Touch and approximately $15.00 in change was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on the street. There was no description of suspects.

February 7, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): Officers responded to Panera Bread on a report of a burglary. The business was closed for the evening however, employees were still on scene. Employees reported that an unknown male entered the rear door of the business and stole a wallet from an employee’s purse. The suspect was described as a male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and red Jordan Raging Bull 5’s sneakers.