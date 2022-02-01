Montclair Crime: Two Customers Arrested, Charged With Assaulting Staff at Montclair Restaurant

Montclair, NJ – Officers responded to Just Jakes at approximately 10:30 PM on Tuesday, January 25 on a repute of a physical dispute. According to a preliminary investigation, two female patrons were acting disorderly during the evening and when they were presented with their check by staff, they claimed that they were overcharged and became more belligerent. The staff requested that the female customers leave and while attempting to escort them out, the women allegedly began physically attacking the staff. One male employee was reportedly struck in the face and bitten on his arm. A second employee received a laceration to the back of his neck. A female employee was struck in the face causing a laceration over her right eye and a contusion over her left eye.

When officers arrived, the suspects were being restrained by other patrons. They continued acting disorderly and resisted arrest. A 25 year old East Orange woman and a 26 year old Montclair woman were each charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. They were served with Summonses and released from custody.

Montclair EMS arrived and treated the victims for their injuries on scene. There were no transports made to the hospital.

More in the week in Montclair crime from Acting Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:

Thefts

January 25, 2022 (South Park Street): An employee of Blue Mercury reported two females were seen on surveillance video entering the store and concealing merchandise in large handbags. They appeared to have stolen face cleaning products worth approximately $840.00.

January 26, 2022 (Park Street): The victim reported that his bag was stolen from the weight room at the YMCA. Surveillance footage shows the suspect to be a male with a slim build wearing a black ski mask, black and grey jacket, black sweatpants, and black shoes. The suspect is seen entering the weight room and leaving a few moments later with the bag. The bag was later located in the female restroom. The only item missing was the victim’s wallet which contained cash, identification, and miscellaneous cards.

January 27, 2022 (Fairview Place): The resident reported that while working in her home office she heard a noise at her front door and observed a man running from her residence to an awaiting vehicle. The man had stolen a package containing children’s shoes from her porch.

T

January 27, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): An officer on patrol encountered a 2018 white Mercedes GLE parked and unoccupied on Bloomfield Avenue in the area of the MC Hotel. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from Clifton, NJ earlier that day. The vehicle was turned over to Clifton Police Department for further investigation.

January 31, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): Two victims reported that their wallets were stolen while attending a class at Premier Dance Studio. The bags were reportedly left in a back room and contained cash, identification cards, and debit cards. One card was used at an undetermined location in the amount of $100.00.