Montclair Film Names Beth Gottung As New Co-Head/Executive Director

MONTCLAIR, NJ- Montclair Film announced today that Beth Gottung will join the organization as Co-Head/ Executive Director on February 22, 2022. She will serve alongside Tom Hall, who has worked as Montclair Film’s Executive Director since 2014, and who now assumes the previously announced title of Co-Head/ Artistic Director. Both will re- port to the Board of Trustees.

Gottung joins Montclair Film from KIPP New Jersey, a public charter school network, where she has served as Director of Development since 2018. Prior to her role at KIPP, Gottung worked as the Director of Development for the College of Education and Human Services and Athletics at Montclair State University (MSU) from 2002-2015. Prior to her transition to roles in development, she built the University’s women’s field hockey team into a nationally ranked program. In 2012, the team became the first women’s athletics program to compete for a national championship.

In September of 2021, Montclair Film announced its search and committed to a transition to a Co-Head structure in order to facilitate the organization’s ambitious plans to expand for the next decade. Over the course of several months, the organization undertook a comprehensive search for a new Co-Head/ Executive Director, led by Montclair Film Trustees and Executive Committee members Sarah Barrack and Trevor Gandy.

In her new role, Gottung will lead development, external affairs, education, and community relations initiatives for the organization. She begins her new role at Montclair Film on February 21, 2022.

“I am incredibly excited to join Montclair Film and to collaborate with Tom to build upon the organiza- tion’s success,” said Gottung. “I look forward to working with the Board, with our talented staff, and members of our community to grow our capacity to bring impactful film, education, and storytelling pro- grams to our patrons, students, and partners.”

“After an extensive search, we are thrilled to welcome Beth in this important new role as Co-Head/ Ex- ecutive Director of Montclair Film,” said Bob Feinberg, Founder and Chairman of Montclair Film. “I am

grateful to Sarah Barrack and Trevor Gandy for leading this process and to our entire Search Committee for their efforts. Montclair Film is growing rapidly, and our Board of Trustees looks forward to collabo- rating with Beth to continue our trajectory as one of the region’s leading film non-profits.”

“I am proud to welcome Beth to Montclair Film as Co-Head / Executive Director,” said Montclair Film Co- head/Artistic Director Tom Hall. “When I joined Montclair Film over eight years ago, we hosted a seven-day film festival, a fundraiser, and a few community screenings each year. Since that time, the Montclair Film Festival has expanded to 10 days, we have launched a year-round Education program, and built and rebuilt a year-round home for the organization at 505 Bloomfield Avenue, created new and impactful fundraising events, begun operating The Clairidge, our six-screen arthouse cinema and then re-imagined it all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, all while maintaining our staff and our commitment to our community. As we look to expand in the years ahead, I know that Beth’s vision and leadership is crucial to our success, and I can’t wait to work together to lead Montclair Film into the future.”