Montclair Fire Dept. Investigating Fire at Bloomfield Avenue Building

The Montclair Fire Department received notification Saturday evening that a smoke detector was sounding in a commercial building at 491 Bloomfield Ave. All occupants were out of the building upon Fire Department arrival. Montclair Fire Dept. units entered the building, located the fire in one of the building’s suites and quickly extinguished the fire. There were varying degrees of damage to the entire building. A unit from Bloomfield helped bring the fire under control; units from West Orange and Clifton covered the township for the duration of the incident. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported. The last unit cleared the scene at 9:50pm. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos: Dan Hamilton