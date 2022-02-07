Montclair PTA Wants You To Get to Know Candidates Running for Board of Education

The Montclair PTA website is helping you get to know the candidates running for two seats on Montclair’s Board of Education.

Go to this page and learn a little more about each of the nine candidates running for the BOE. All candidates were given the same set of questions and the option to turn in their responses by 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 6.

The League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area has invited the candidates listed below, who filed a petition to run for the Montclair Board of Education for the March 8 election, to participate in a virtual Candidate Forum on Thursday, February 17, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.