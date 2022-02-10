MontClairVoyant: Slightly Less of a Nightmare on Elm Street

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Last week, you fantasized about an “Alternate Universe Montclair” with small development rather than the too-big development we keep getting. The Planning Board subsequently approved a slightly downsized 10 Elm Street project. Coincidence?

Sincerely,

Sir N. Dipity

Total coincidence. The PB and developers would even read the back of cereal boxes before reading my column. Did you know that “Trix are for kids”? The young goats at my kitchen table know.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Baa humbug. You mentioned “slightly downsized.” So, not a major change in that overly dense building that will rise in the busy, crowded area near Bloomfield Avenue?

Sincerely,

Never Mind the Bullock (School)

Yes, a minor reduction from 22 to 20 housing units, but it’s something, I guess. If that building’s office space ends up being occupied by an optometrist, only patients with 22/20 vision will be seen.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

That would certainly reduce car and foot traffic. There’s also some good news about the February 17 candidates’ forum as our Board of Education transitions from appointed to elected. Have you heard?

Sincerely,

A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the…

Have I heard The Moody Blues song “Have You Heard”? Has the goat herd at my kitchen table heard “Have You Heard”? Or has that herd heard “Have You Herd”? Those are deep questions way above my pay grade.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Does the second piece of good news involve the Montclair NAACP joining the local League of Women Voters in bringing us that upcoming BOE candidates’ forum?

Sincerely,

And Then There Were Two

Yes. Feels more balanced given that the local LWV opposed an elected BOE while the local NAACP’s education committee supported an elected BOE even as that NAACP branch’s executive committee remained neutral. But Trix-munching goats are not neutral about Cheerios.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Are you neutral about Gov. Murphy announcing that masks will no longer be required in New Jersey schools after March 7?

Sincerely,

Nothing to Do with Jo March

I realize COVID’s Omicron variant has passed its peak, and that there are political reasons for the state decision about masks — a word that rhymes with the Trasks in John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden,” a book title that of course refers to Glen Ridge.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Wait, you’re saying Montclair is Eden? Anyway, individual school districts can continue to require masks. Should ours?

Sincerely,

Cover Story

I wouldn’t mind if a mask mandate remained at least through June in Montclair. Most students might be safe without masks, but COVID can be passed on to adults in and out of schools. And while Montclair is not Eden, there’s gotta be some residents named Adam and Eve — and a snake for unclogging drains.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Did you know that, thanks to masks, my wife and I haven’t caught even one common cold during the past two years?

Sincerely,

Nell Who’s Well

Same with my wife and I. Might explain why we’ve received harassing calls from irate tissue manufacturers.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

In other school-related news, Lunar New Year will now be a district holiday in Montclair thanks to the efforts of the Asian Student Union. A good thing?

Sincerely,

Day Off Is On

Yes! As an aside, the highlight of “East of Eden” is the Asian-American character Lee, who was sadly left out of the novel’s famous 1955 movie version. Fortunately, no one living on Montclair’s Hollywood Avenue had anything to do with that bigoted decision.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Speaking of bigotry, or possible bigotry, a canceled-on-February 10 plan to change the borders of Montclair’s 4th Ward would have basically “gerrymandered” Black voters, according to critics of the plan. Comment?

Sincerely,

Polly Ticks

The proposed 4th Ward revamping was influenced by the recent redrawing of the 10th and 11th congressional districts. Good judgment to cancel the plan — and, yes, “judgment” has one “e,” even though Montclair has two U.S. congresspeople.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

To conclude, would you like to mention that February is Black History Month in Montclair and elsewhere?

Sincerely,

Twenty-Eight-Days Gaze

Every month is Black History Month.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.