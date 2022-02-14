NYC Off-Broadway Week Returns with 2-for-1 Tickets

New York City — NYC & Company, in partnership with Mastercard, announced Monday that NYC Off-Broadway Week is now live, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 17 Off-Broadway productions through February 27. Tickets can be purchased at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

“We are pleased to kick-off NYC Off-Broadway Week today, as our Valentine’s Day gift to the greatest city in the world. Each year, NYC Off-Broadway Week has given New Yorkers and visitors the opportunity to experience the intimacy and artistry of these incredible productions, and celebrate the theater communities found throughout the city,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

The Off-Broadway League continues to require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theater staff, for all performances. Masks will continue to be required for audiences inside the theater, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week to introduce New Yorkers and our global community to Off-Broadway. The biannual program brings in new audiences to experience a variety of unique shows onstage in an intimate setting,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League.

NYC Off-Broadway Week 2022 participating shows include:

Barococo

Beauty and the Beast

Blue Man Group

English

Jersey Boys

La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton)

Monday Night Magic

The Office! A Musical Parody

On Sugarland

Out of Time

Perfect Crime

The Play That Goes Wrong

Prayer for the French Republic

Sandblasted

Space Dogs

STOMP

Tambo & Bones

Visit nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek to find useful tools such as filters to sort productions by including: Show type (musical, play, performance); Genre (comedy, drama, kid-friendly, magic); Audience (family-friendly, adults-only); Neighborhood; and Borough.

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard. Discover exclusive content on Instagram and Twitter @nycgo, and with the hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.