POLL: Should New Jersey Drop School Mask Mandate Before End of School Year?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy extended the school mask mandate on January 10, adding that the mandate would continue for the “foreseeable future.” Recently, Murphy has hinted that the state could drop its school mask mandate before the end of the year if COVID-19 cases continue to drop.

Murphy spoke again about Covid cases in schools on Wednesday, sharing this chart:

“We are seeing a significant decrease in the overall rates of infection among all students and staff since their highs a few weeks ago,” Murphy said, speaking of the surge in cases due to the Omicron variant.

However, Murphy added that over the past two weeks, as some schools moved back to all in-person instruction, there has also been an increase in the rates of in-school transmission.

Around the country, there is a raging debate as to whether kids should continue to wear masks in schools. What do you think?