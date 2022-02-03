Power Up and Drive Slow: Winter Weather Advisory Calls For Snow and Ice Friday

We are hoping the forecast doesn’t come to fruition, but there is a winter weather advisory in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday with the threat of an ice storm.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Be cautious of slippery road conditions, especially during the Friday morning commute. The storm headed our way has been causing disruptions in other parts of the country with ice accumulating on roads and power lines.