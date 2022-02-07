Purchase Agreement Extension Announced for New Greenway Project

New Jersey took another step closer to creating its own bigger, and better “High Line.”

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Norfolk Southern Railway Corporation, and the Open Space Institute announced Monday that the purchase agreement for nearly nine miles of former rail line in Northern New Jersey for the creation of a new Greenway, which was set to expire on January 31, 2022, has been extended to June 30, 2022.

The $65 million sale of 135 linear acres, traversing the densely populated region requires a level of complex title research, legal, and survey work meriting an extension. The three organizations are continuing to work in a collaborative manner to complete the necessary transaction that will set the stage for the next phase of this exciting project, which is expected to include community outreach, design, and planning.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced his intent to create a new 9-mile linear state park and transit way in November 2021. There isn’t yet an official name for the new park, but the Essex Hudson Greenway project has been a long time coming.

Connecting the communities of Montclair, Glen Ridge, Bloomfield, Belleville, Newark, Kearny, Secaucus, and Jersey City, the park will also provide a new pedestrian route and protect our environment by providing residents with a new and convenient method to reach their destinations without the use of a car.

“I was pleased to hear the news regarding the extension of the deadline purchase date for the land the Essex-Hudson Greenway will be constructed on,” Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill. “The project has been a labor of love, but all parties involved have been patient with the process and realize the tremendous benefits that will be brought to the area upon its completion. I thank the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition, the Open Space Institute, and the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance for their diligent work in getting to this point. I also thank the environmental leaders, bicycling and pedestrian enthusiasts, and local citizens who have continued to drive interest in this transformative project.”