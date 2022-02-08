Shop Local For Valentine’s Day Gifts and Sweets

Are you ready for Valentine’s Day? It’s almost here! Shop local for that special someone by checking out these shops in and around Montclair.

Giftbar (465 Bloomfield Avenue) has an eclectic collection of items, including Valentine’s Day items. Cards, jewelry, candles, and more, and much of it with a pop culture spin.

Jayce Baudry (17 Church Street, Montclair) has the perfect sweet for your someone special including a curated gift box featuring eight hand rolled dark chocolate truffles, four macarons, six cassis-cherry pâte de fruit, 1 white or dark chocolate tablet with red fruit and 1 box raspberry-rose crunchy mini meringue kisses.

Clear Light Workshop offers an array of beautiful jewelry. There are plenty of heart-shaped options, as well as other styles. Each piece is handmade and one of a kind.

The Eclectic Chic Boutique (547 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) specializes in handmade, locally sourced, and small batch goods. You can find a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed items including oils, cards, hot chocolate bombs, soap, jewelry, and more.

Vesta Chocolate (598 Valley Road, Suite 2, Upper Montclair) is a bean-to-bonbon craft chocolate factory and café offering unique artisanal chocolate. Pre-order Valentine’s LOVE Jewel Bonbons or Be My Vegan Valentine Bar Trio or shop their collection of other products.

Hammer & Stain Upper Montclair (255 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair) offers personalized projects and DIY décor. Surprise your sweetie with a date night, pick up a gift card, or select a project and have it made for you.

Dolce Federica is an online store based in Montclair offers handmade gourmet chocolate for local delivery and pick up. Choose from a large selection of Valentine’s Day and other options. Or take a Virtual Valentine’s Day Chocolate Class for Couples on Sunday, February 13th. Tickets are $170 per couple and include a DIY kit and virtual class.

Le French Dad Boulangerie & Café (10 Church Street, Montclair) is offering their Love Collection until February 13th or while supplies last. Choose from Valentine’s Day cookies, macarons box, and other options.

Montclair Flowers and Gifts (324 Orange Road, Montclair) has Valentine’s Day specials available for order. Choose from long-stemmed roses, mixed colored roses, Valentine’s Day Special Bouquet, and more. Other flower options, plants, and gifts baskets are also available.

The General Store at Cornerstone Montclair (198 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair) has an assortment of items for the one you love! Check out their collection of candy, gifts, jewelry, novelty items, and much more.

Moss & More (246 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair) offers an assortment of flowers, plants, terrariums, candles, oils, and other gifts for your loved ones.

Parcel (608 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) offers a variety of items ideal for Valentine’s Day. Trinket dishes, cards, ornaments, garland, and so much more is available in their “How Lovely” collection.

Pazzazed Montclair (11 Midland Avenue, Montclair) has a large selection of items to choose from including wall art, lighting, home décor, New Jersey-themed items, and so much more.

Culture Couture (53 Church Street, Montclair) offers a diverse assortment of gifts “for the conscious lifestyle consumer who strays from mass market trends and values ethically crafted clothing, gifts, and accessories.”

DollyMoo (217 Glenridge Avenue, Montclair) offers a selection of handmade bath and body products including soaps, bath bombs, oils, candles, and other items. Their seasonal offerings include Lunar Love Body Butter Blessing, Whipped Soap, Perfume Oil, and more.

Ladyslipper Posy (555 Passaic Avenue, West Caldwell) offers luxe floral couture. You can’t go wrong with flowers as the classic Valentine’s Day gift, and there are plenty of gorgeous arrangements to choose from here.

Bromilow’s (350 Rifle Camp Road, Woodland Park) has a range of chocolate and candy options for Valentine’s Day. Hearts, chocolate roses, Valentine Oreos, and chocolate covered fresh strawberries are just some of their delicious options.

Head on over to Brookdale ShopRite (1409 Broad Street, Bloomfield) for Valentine’s Day balloons, flowers, cakes, cookies and chocolate covered strawberries!