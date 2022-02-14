Sponsored: Classic Colonial Town Home Updated to Perfection

Discover 41 Plymouth. This beautiful classic Colonial town home has been updated to perfection with abundant old world charm expertly blended with lovely contemporary finishes.

This pristine home is centrally located close to downtown shopping and dining. An elegant foyer with a gorgeous staircase welcomes you to the main level with gleaming hardwood floors, beautiful crown molding, wainscotting, recessed lighting, and lots of sunlight throughout.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, boasting crisp white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, center island and gas fireplace. A spacious dining room can easily host everyone for dinner and flows to living room with custom built-ins.

The expansive primary suite encompasses the 2nd level and offers a sitting area, office space, custom built-ins, walk-in closet and lux bath featuring soaking tub, double vanity and a large shower. There are two more bedrooms and full bath on the third level. The finished lower level provides you with exercise or recreation space and laundry. No need to worry about cutting the lawn or shoveling snow. It’s included in maintenance. NOTE: NO DOGS PERMITTED in this 2 unit condominium.

41 Plymouth Street

$869,000

3 bed/2.5 bath

Virtual tour

Listing Agent: Erin Crawford

Sales Associate/Investor

Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist

Keller Williams NJ Metro Group

973-634-1017 cell

973-783-7400 office