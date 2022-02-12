The Montclair Foundation Board Welcomes Two New Trustees

Montclair, NJ -The Board of Trustees of The Montclair Foundation (TMF) are thrilled to have Lissa Barrett, an Emeritus Alumna, rejoin the Board and welcome Wade Layton, a longtime supporter as a new Board Member.

Chairwoman Emer Featherstone remarked “I’m delighted to welcome back long term volunteer and past Trustee chair, Lissa Barrett. We are happy to welcome Wade, who will bring business techniques and new skills to our Board from his finance background.”

The Foundation’s Spring Grant Cycle is now open to local nonprofit organizations to submit grant requests by March 1st. Over the years, it has supported more than 100 distinct community nonprofits and has given in excess of $2,700,000 in grants.

Please visit montclairfoundation.org/apply-for-grants/ for eligibility information and to apply. Grants Committee Chairwoman Peggy Murphy is “very excited about the new board members and looks forward to their valuable input on the Grants Committee.”

Lissa Barret served as President of the Jr. League of Montclair-Newark, Treasurer of the United Way of North Essex, and Treasurer and Finance Chair of the Garden Club of Montclair. She also served as Chair of the Van Vleck Board of Management, Vice-Chair of The Montclair Foundation, Treasurer of the Van Vleck House & Gardens Capital Campaign, and was a member of the board of the Parents Association of Montclair Kimberley Academy. Before retiring, Lissa worked as a research associate at The Massachusetts General Hospital and Schering Plough Corp, and as a district manager for The Connaught Group. She received her B.A. in biology and M.A. in zoology from Indiana University and resides with her husband Jim in Essex Fells.

Wade Layton recently retired after a 30-year career as a media and entertainment finance banker. He has worked at the Bank of New York, GE Capital and most recently as Group Head of CIT’s Media, Entertainment, Sports and Gaming division. He has extensive experience in financing media businesses with an emphasis on content production and distribution including for Film and Television, Music Publishing and Cable Networks. He was responsible for origination, credit structuring and managing a portfolio of over $2 billion. He was also CFO of OneMediaPlace, a business to business online advertising marketplace for several media sectors.

He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a business degree in Marketing and Economics. He received an MBA from Cornell University with a concentration in finance. Wade has lived in Montclair since 1991. Wade served on the Board of Intrepid Pictures and spent several years as Co-Head of travel for Montclair United Soccer. He enjoys skiing, cycling, golf and playing mandolin.

While the Van Vleck estate was created in 1868 by Joseph Van Vleck, The Montclair Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was established in 1979. In 1993 the heirs of the Van Vleck family gifted the house and grounds at 21 Van Vleck Street to The Montclair Foundation – a with a mission to support Montclair area nonprofits. “Van Vleck House” is now a center for nonprofits and managed by The Montclair Foundation which distributes grants to worthy organizations that have applied for support through the Spring and Fall Grant Cycles. TMF serves as a vehicle for those who wish to make lasting investments in our community’s future through philanthropic contributions and bequests. For more information, visit montclairfoundation.org.