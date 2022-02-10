Valentine’s Weekend Events: Live Music, Dance, Lunar New Year Celebration, Film and More!

Live Music

Theater & Dance

  • Peak Performances at Montclair State University presents Strange Fruit, from Tony-nominated and Bessie-winning choreographer Donald Byrd and his Seattle-based company Spectrum Dance Theater, February 10-13 at the Alexander Kasser Theater.
  • NJPAC presents Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic Swan Lake on Sunday, February 13 at 7 pm.

Film

  • See Casablanca on the big screen at Mayo PAC, with live orchestral accompaniment by the New Jersey Symphony on Friday, February 11 at 8 pm and at NJPAC on Saturday, February 12 at 8 pm. Cozy up with a loved one as you savor the beautiful visuals, relive the story of Rick and Ilsa’s love, and experience this classic film.

Comedy

  • Wellmont Theater presents Whitney Cummings, aka “the reigning Queen of American stand-up,” on Saturday, February 12 at 7 pm.

 

Social Events

  • AAPI Montclair and Montclair Art Museum host a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, February 12 that will feature family-friendly educational, cultural, and social activities to offer community members a chance to celebrate and learn about Lunar New Year together.

 

