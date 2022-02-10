Valentine’s Weekend Events: Live Music, Dance, Lunar New Year Celebration, Film and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.
Here’s your guide to weekend events to enjoy:
Live Music
- Mayo PAC presents Chris Botti tonight, February 10 at 7:30 pm
- Tonight, Thursday, February 10 at 7:30 pm, SOPAC presents Be My Valentine
An Evening of Love Songs with Ms. Lisa Fischer
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Montclair Brewery: Gabi The Artist
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Ruthie’s: Ruthie’s Birthday Party with Dean Shot
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s: Crash the Party and Nine Deeez Nite
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Tierney’s: Paul Crane and the Overend Watts and Zesty
- Enjoy An Evening with Lucy Kaplansky / Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at SOPAC on Friday, February 11 at 8 pm
- Check out this weekend’s live music at DLV Lounge: Richard Pierson’s Life Story Band every weekend.
- Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly return to the stage at Mayo PAC on Saturday, February 12 at 3 pm and 7 pm in a cutting-edge holographic performance accompanied by a live band and backup singers will transport audiences back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy and Buddy’s greatest hits on stage.
Theater & Dance
- Peak Performances at Montclair State University presents Strange Fruit, from Tony-nominated and Bessie-winning choreographer Donald Byrd and his Seattle-based company Spectrum Dance Theater, February 10-13 at the Alexander Kasser Theater.
- NJPAC presents Russian Ballet Theatre’s new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic Swan Lake on Sunday, February 13 at 7 pm.
Film
- See Casablanca on the big screen at Mayo PAC, with live orchestral accompaniment by the New Jersey Symphony on Friday, February 11 at 8 pm and at NJPAC on Saturday, February 12 at 8 pm. Cozy up with a loved one as you savor the beautiful visuals, relive the story of Rick and Ilsa’s love, and experience this classic film.
Comedy
- Wellmont Theater presents Whitney Cummings, aka “the reigning Queen of American stand-up,” on Saturday, February 12 at 7 pm.
Social Events
- AAPI Montclair and Montclair Art Museum host a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, February 12 that will feature family-friendly educational, cultural, and social activities to offer community members a chance to celebrate and learn about Lunar New Year together.
