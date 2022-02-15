Valerie Wilson Wesley Returns to Watchung Booksellers For ‘A Fatal Glow’

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – Watchung Booksellers is pleased to bring back award-winning mystery writer Valerie Wilson Wesley to celebrate the release of “A Fatal Glow,” the second book in her Odessa Jones mystery series. She’ll be in conversation V.M. Burns, author of the Mystery Bookshop Mysteries, as part of the ongoing “Evening with the Authors” virtual events on Wednesday, February 23, at 7:30 pm.

Valerie Wilson Wesley has written nine mysteries in the popular Tamara Hayle Mystery series, as well as three novels and two paranormal romances under the pen name Savanna Welles. She has also written multiple books for children. Her novel, “Ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do,” won the Best Fiction Award of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association in 2000. Her cozy mystery series, the Odessa Jones Mysteries, launched in 2021. She can be found online at ValerieWilsonWesley.com.

In “A Fatal Glow,” recently widowed Odessa Jones has just scored an exclusive catering job that she’s sure will propel her catering career into the big leagues. So when Dessa’s pesky second sight warns her that Osborne is bad news, she ignores it. She wishes she hadn’t when he drops dead at his brunch and leaves her as a suspect whose new job is to clear her name.

V.M. Burns is the acclaimed author of screenplays, children’s books, and cozy mysteries. Her newest release “Killer Words” is the seventh book in her popular Mystery Bookshop Series. She is a member of Mystery Writers of America, Dog Writers Association of America, Thriller Writers International, and a lifetime member of Sisters in Crime. She can be found online at VMBurns.com.

Register for the free event at www.crowdcast.io/e/fatal-glow or www.watchungbooksellers.com.