Weekend Events: Live Music, Theater, Film, and More!

Here’s your guide to weekend events to enjoy:
Live Music
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Montclair Brewery: The Faso Band
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s: Almost Easy and Joe Trent Band
- Check out this weekend’s live music at DLV Lounge: Richard Pierson’s Life Story Band every weekend.
- SOPAC presents Gangstagrass on Saturday, February 5 at 8 pm.
- Experience the legendary presence and timeless hits of music’s greatest icon Elvis Presley in The Concert of Kings! at Mayo PAC on Saturday, February 5 at 3 pm and 8 pm.
- Eddie Vedder and The Earthlings perform at NJPAC on Sunday, February 6 at 7:30 pm.
- SOPAC presents Jazz in the Loft: Mark Gross Quartet on Sunday, February 6 at 7 pm.
Theater & Dance
- Mayo PAC presents The Choir of Man tonight, January 3 at 7:30 pm. The “ultimate-feel good show,” offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy! It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.
Film
- The West Orange Classic Film Festival continues on Sunday, February 6 with“It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” (1963), with the Cinema Shorthand Society Facebook page curator John Chasse.
Art, Literature, & History
- Tenacity & Resilience: The Art of Jerry Pinkney exhibition opens at Montclair Art Museum on Sunday, February 6. The show will feature more than 80 beautiful illustrations and working drawings from nine children’s books spanning 1979 to the present by Jerry Pinkney, one of America’s most renowned children’s book illustrators.
