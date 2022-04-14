A Montclair Scavenger Hunt: MAU Needs Your Help To Rescue Roz

Montclair Ambulance Unit is hosting a month-long, town-wide scavenger hunt to find Rescue Roz! Kids can use our Clue Card to help them find the images of Rescue Roz hidden in business windows around Montclair. Find all the Rescue Roz images to crack Roz’s secret code!

How it Works:

Step One: Gather a team! It can be your family, your neighborhood crew, or your soccer team — band together to find Rescue Roz!

Step Two: Register your team. You’ll receive your printable Clue Card via email. It’s free to participate, but we ask that you join our fundraiser if able.

Step Three (Optional): Help us reach our Scavenger Hunt fundraising goal so Rescue Roz can keep saving the day! Make a donation now, or set a fundraising goal with your team.

Find out more and register here.