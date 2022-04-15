Baristanet Profile: Jen Sypeck

Name: Jen Sypeck

Where do you live? Upper Montclair



When did you move there? July 2019



Where did you grow up? Eagleville, Pennsylvania



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? My career is in the creative space of Trend Forecasting, Product Development and Merchandising in the Home Décor and Furnishings world. I have a dream of one day hosting a talk show leveraging my love of conversation and connecting with people. But my life long passion is animal advocacy with a goal of one day having an animal sanctuary that rescues, educates and advocates for those with no voice.

Coffee, tea or … ? Coffee always and forever!

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day?

I’m a how much can I fit in a day kind of person, so a full speed ahead is my ideal day…starting with a yoga class at Juniper Yoga, a visit to the farmer’s market, a walk with the pups in the park, and heading out to explore one of the charming towns or farms in New Jersey/New York. Then I’d end the day around a fire pit hanging out with friends.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Da Pepo’s in Watchung Plaza



What’s on your nightstand? A revolving stack of books picked up from local book shops that ultimately find a new home through one of the many Little Free Libraries around town.

What are you listening to? On the music front, I range from Manilow to Metallica and I don’t miss an episode the podcast, Armchair Expert.

What are your current indulgences? My current (and if I’m being honest, consistent) indulgence is vintage 1960’s/70’s clothing and jewelry.

What talent you would most like to have? Anything musical but especially would love the ability to sing. Knowing that my vocal skills aren’t quite there I picked up a tambourine and see where it will take me!



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? It’s home to the world’s best vegan lavender brownie from Cucina 98.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? Super cliché, but I would hope people would say I made a difference, was kind, and I lived true to my life bumper sticker…Style With No Regret!