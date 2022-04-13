Get Mangú and Much More at Minia’s Montclair

Montclair, NJ – Breakfast served all day is a recipe for happiness. At Minia’s in Montclair, that recipe includes mangú, the quintessential Dominican breakfast featuring fried Dominican-style salami, fried cheese, eggs over easy with perfectly mashed green plantains topped with pickled red onions. Each bite plays off the other of this hearty breakfast for a symphony of deliciousness.

Minias had us at mangú, but there is so much to love about this cozy eatery tucked away on Lackawanna Plaza. You could stop in for a plant-based smoothie or try the Brown Shaken Espresso (so good we had two!). It’s made with espresso, oat milk, cinnamon and a homemade vanilla syrup and then shaken like a frappe.

There are lots of breakfast options as well as specials, so a return trip is needed to try Choripán (a sandwich with chorizo popular in Uruguay) as well as French Toast with berries. If lunch is more your thing, the veggie wrap (pictured) was excellent and the menu offers plenty of sandwiches and hefty platters.

Service at Minia’s was attentive and thoughtful (water refilled, dishes explained). That attentiveness, coupled with the pretty, intimate dining room, created a welcoming vibe, almost like eating in someone’s home — someone who really knows how to cook. Minia’s is closed Wednesday, so check them out tomorrow!





Minia’s 22 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair, 973-434-0535. Visit on instagram.