MontClairVoyant: Developers Can Go Too Far with an ANR

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Developers often want to overdevelop and gentrify sites — because, you know, maximizing profits. It’s especially annoying when they seek not-merited Area in Need of Redevelopment (ANR) status, right?

Sincerely,

Swarming and Harming

Right, because that offers developers the potential of undeserved tax abatements, undeserved zoning changes, and undeserved free maintenance on their vintage Barbie toy cars.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Hmm…that third perk sounds a bit suspect. Anyway, the latest ANR seeker was apparently the owner of two properties near the Walnut Street train station. Comment?

Sincerely,

Much to Choo-Choo On

There was even talk that an eight-story building was envisioned there not so long ago; a rendering of it was recently posted on social media by former Planning Board member Martin Schwartz, who, like many others, opposes building that high in our town. Yes, eight stories is too tall for Montclair, and visible from Manhattan — if Manhattan were relocated to Grove Street.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Ah, like the Crane House’s 1965 move from Glenridge Avenue to Orange Road. The attorney representing the developer in this case did deny that an eight-story building was currently being proposed.

Sincerely,

Eight Is (More Than) Enough

The first Jack Reacher novel was “Killing Floor” rather than “A Chilling Eight Floors,” but the latest Reacher book “Better Off Dead” has a fitting title for any proposed mini-skyscraper in Montclair.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Anyway, the Planning Board — like Montclair’s too-developer-friendly Township Planner — is often okay with giving developers much of what they want but…

Sincerely,

Frasier Crane

…not this time. Spurred by impressive public outcry before and at the board’s April 11 remote meeting, PB members unanimously balked at the ANR request. No umpires were there to call the balk, but some chickens in Montclair’s backyard coops went “balk-balk-balk.”



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Words that translate to those Walnut Street-area parcels not appropriate for an ANR designation?

Sincerely,

Nay Is the Way

Yes, not appropriate. The general Walnut area is a vibrant, interesting neighborhood that emerged in a mostly organic way — with industrial architecture, businesses, housing, and more sharing a nice ambience ranging from scruffy to affluent, aka “scraffluent.”



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Did you just make up that word?

Sincerely,

Language Not Languishing

I did, but it’s not accepted yet. When I tried to use it during a Scrabble game my opponent smacked me on the head with the board and all the letters went flying, which upset Montclair’s mail carriers.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Did you imagine that Scrabble game incident?

Sincerely,

Hal Lucination

I also like to imagine that if developers overbuild in Montclair, they should do it only on the properties of their personal homes. THEN we’ll see how they like congestion, even as they’d be banned from buying decongestants at CVS.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Let’s say developers did overbuild on their own personal properties. Wouldn’t that be unfair to their crestfallen neighbors?

Sincerely,

Abhor, Next Door

I knew Jack Crestfallen. Jack Crestfallen was a friend of mine. You’re no Jack Crestfallen.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

A 1988 vice-presidential debate reference? Whatever. Now that the Planning Board has spoken, can the Township Council — which bumped this matter to the PB after reportedly being approached by the developer — still do the ANR thing?

Sincerely,

TC or Not TC

Apparently. But if it did so, the Council Chambers should become an Area in Need of Redevelopment.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The attorney representing the developer in this case has also represented (lucratively and often successfully) various other clients seeking to overbuild in Montclair. How do people who do stuff like that sleep at night?

Sincerely,

Wide World of Torts

I think most people sleep horizontally. Fight me if I’m wrong.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Cool your jets. Anyway, can the owner of the properties near the Walnut Street train station still end up getting a lot of what he wants without the ANR designation?

Sincerely,

Back to the Future Shock

Certainly possible. After all, developers have fared quite well in Montclair, even though the community-minded part of some of their brains is an Area in Need of Redevelopment.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.