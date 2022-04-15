Omicron Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Invites Seniors To Apply For Scholarships

Montclair, NJ -Omicron Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is pleased to invite college bound students to apply for one of our 2022 Scholarships.

Omicron Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., focusing on Montclair, Bloomfield, and West Essex will award scholarships in four categories:

HBCU (Historically Black College and University)

Community Service

STEAM Scholarship (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math)

The Doris H. Coleman Butterfly Book Scholarship

To apply, students must have a GPA of a 3.0, demonstrate financial need by submitting a copy of the applicant’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)/Student Aid Report (SAR), provide an official transcript , provide one letter of recommendation, provide a Personal Statement and a copy of a College Acceptance Letter.

Online applications should be completed by May 1, 2022 and all supporting information must be submitted to OXOSCHOLARSHIP@GMAIL.COM by May 1, 2022. All vetted applicants must be available to attend a brief interview.

Also, we encourage you to visit the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation, Incorporated (E.A.F) website which is www.akaeaf.org and apply for additional scholarships. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Kimberly Cummings at 973-303-6176.

Please visit our website at https://omicronxiomega.org/scholarships for more information.



About Omicron Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc: The Omicron Xi Omega Chapter is an award-winning chapter committed to serving the Montclair and Bloomfield New Jersey communities for over 37 years. Chartered on June 30, 1984 by 37 illustrious women, we are the home of the North Atlantic Regional Director, Mary Bentley LaMar. Our chapter is also the proud sponsor of the undergraduate chapter, Rho Phi (located on the campuses of Montclair State University and Bloomfield College).