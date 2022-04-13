Sponsored: North Essex Chamber of Commerce Presents the 20th Anniversary Taste of Essex



The 20th Anniversary Taste of Essex will take place on Monday, April 25, 2022, 5:30 to 8:30 at The Manor in West Orange. Dozens of restaurants and other food and drink vendors will come together to offer a wide range of samples for participants to try. In addition, there will be entertainment, a 50-50 drawing, door prizes, and awards for best savory, sweet and beverage categories.

Proceeds from the Taste of Essex will go to the North Essex Chamber Foundation. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Chamber which supports non-profit, education, community, and business initiatives in our area.

Businesses and organizations can take advantage of sponsorship of the Taste of Essex and benefit from the exposure, visibility, and goodwill this event brings. For more details about sponsorships, CLICK HERE.

There is still time for restaurants, food vendors and beverage suppliers to sign up to participate in the Taste of Essex. The Taste of Essex enables these businesses to showcase their offerings to hundreds of people. Food and beverage vendors can sign-up by FILLING OUT THIS FORM. There is no cost for restaurants and other food and drink vendors to participate.

Tickets for 2022 Taste of Essex are $50 for Chamber members and $60 for non-Chamber members. A 10-ticket bundle is $400 at all times. Tickets at the door are $80. Tickets are available at www.tasteofessexnj.com.

About the North Essex Chamber of Commerce

The North Essex Chamber of Commerce (NECC) (www.northessexchamber.com) was established in 1969. It exists to ensure that businesses grow and prosper in the community, while supporting the community in return. It helps businesses thrive by providing them with valuable resources, training, exposure, connections, and timely information to support their business.

NECC is the official Chamber for nine northern Essex County towns: Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Montclair, North Caldwell, Roseland, Verona & West Caldwell. Its members include large, medium, and small businesses throughout the greater Essex County area.