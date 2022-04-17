Watchung Booksellers Welcomes CNN Journalist Zain E. Asher

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Watchung Booksellers welcomes Zain Ejiofor Asher, of CNN’s One World with Zain Asher, to share her memoir “Where the Children Take Us.” She’ll be in conversation with Teresa Priolo, anchor and reporter at Fox 5 News, on Wednesday, April 27, at 7:00 p.m.

In this spellbinding memoir, Asher pays tribute to her mother’s strength and determination to raise four successful children after her father’s tragic death. Her mother, a Nigerian immigrant in South London, drew on tough-love parenting strategies to teach her sons and daughters to overcome the daily pressures of poverty, crime and prejudice. With her relentless support, they exceed all expectations, becoming an Oscar-nominated actor, a successful entrepreneur, a medical doctor, and a CNN anchor.

Seating is limited and masks are required for the free event. Register at events@watchungbooksellers.com.