Weekend Events: Live Music, Comedy, Theater, Art and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.
Here’s your guide to weekend events to enjoy:
Live Music
- Black Violin is composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound. see them tonight, April 14 at 7:30 pm at Mayo PAC.
- SOPAC presents Tommy Emmanuel with special guest Richard Smith tonight, Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 pm.
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Montclair Brewery: Howlin Poets
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Ruthie’s: Kate Curran + Andy Riedel
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s: Event Horizon and The Cliffs
- The Wellmont present Dorothy: Gifts From The Holy Ghost on Friday, April 15 at 8 pm.
- GRAMMY® Award-winning musicians Rodrigo y Gabriela take Mexican acoustic guitar to incredible new heights. See them at NJPAC on Friday, April 15 at 8 pm.
- Gary Mullen and the Works will rock you when they bring the music of Queen to life to Mayo PAC on Saturday, April 16 at 8 pm.
- The Wellmont presents An Evening with Transatlantic on Friday, April 16 at 8 pm.
Comedy
- Michael Carbonaro returns to NJPAC on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 pm with a brand new show CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, conjuring up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans, and wonder for audiences of all ages.
Theater
- See A Bronx Tale: A One Man Show starring Chazz Palminteri Friday, April 15 at 8 pm at Mayo PAC
Art & Literature
- Montclair Art Museum presents LaToya Ruby Frazier: Art as Transformation – Using Photography for Social Change tonight, Thursday, April 14 at 7 pm.
- Newark Art Museum presents Art After Dark: Zen & Flow (21+) tonight, April 14 at 7 pm.
Click here to sign up for Baristanet's free daily emails and news alerts.