Baristanet Profile: Elizabeth Méndez Berry

Name: Elizabeth Méndez Berry

Where do you live? Montclair, NJ

When did you move there? Four years ago

Where did you grow up? In exotic Toronto, Canada

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I’m lucky that I’m passionate about my 9 to 5: I’m vice president and executive editor of One World books, an imprint of Penguin Random House that publishes authors like Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Cathy Park Hong. After starting my career as a music critic and journalist, and then working in philanthropy, I started this gig in February 2020. I was in the office for a month. Even though it was wild to make a big professional transition right before the pandemic it has turned out to be such a gift. I feel like I found my professional home. Shameless plug: sign up for our newsletter here.

I also work with several organizations I’m passionate about: Critical Minded, an initiative to support cultural critics of color that I co-founded; A Long Walk Home, which works to end gender-based violence, Unlock her Potential, a mentorship program for women, the Latinx Project which supports Latinx art and culture at New York University, and Seen, a journal of visual culture put out by the Blackstar Film Festival team. Keeps me busy.

I’m also very passionate about neon. I wear something neon most days, in celebration of my dearly departed friend Kevin Estrada, who taught me to love that unnatural glow.

Coffee, tea or … ? As a person of Colombian descent I’m contractually obligated to say coffee. I also drink tea—hot tea, iced tea, bubble tea– but I keep it quiet.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day?

I love a lazy morning, which for me means getting up at 8, delicious breakfast at home ideally huevos divorciados (when I’m lucky my kids make fresh tortillas). Forest bathing/hike in Mills, South Mountain or Apshawa Preserve. Time at a gallery, museum or bookstore. A nap. A great dinner. Ping pong, dominoes or a dance party with the familia. End with a bad Colombian telenovela.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? This is a tough one! I think Turtle and the Wolf, but The Corner is close, I love Le Souk too, and I go to Noches de Colombia a lot for the pan de bono, but I can’t eat there because there are too many TVs.

What’s on your nightstand? Books: right now Neruda on the Park by Montclair’s own Cleyvis Natera, Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine, My Broken Language by Quiara Alegria Hudes, the first One World book that I played a small role in editing. Our Unfinished March by Eric Holder, on voting rights and how the franchise has never been expanded without a fight. Manuscripts of books I’m working on. Magazines. Hopefully no phone.