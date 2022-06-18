DeCamp Bus Lines To Increase Fares On July 5 (POLL)

Montclair, NJ – Maybe you relied on DeCamp yesterday to get you through NJ Transit’s day of cancelled trains. Next month, get ready to start paying more to ride the #66 or #33 DeCamp bus.
DeCamp Bus Lines announced that fares will increase on July 5. Tickets purchased prior to this date will continue to be honored. DeCamp did not mention a reason for the increase, but it comes as gas prices hit a record $5 gallon high in New Jersey last week.
Here’s the fare increase table:
Riders on Twitter reacted by asking if DeCamp would expand service or do anything to alleviate overcrowding.
How are you commuting these days?
