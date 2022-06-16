Expanded Montclair Public Library Hours Starting Monday!

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Starting Monday, June 20, you can linger longer at both Montclair Public Library branches.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Township and our donors, the Montclair Public Library is resuming pre-pandemic hours,” says Interim Library Director Janet Torsney. “We are so excited to be fully back. Stop in and see us!”

The Main Library hours will be:

Monday 10-6

Tuesday 10-8

Wednesday 10-8

Thursday 10-8

Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-6

Sunday 1-6

The Bellevue Avenue Branch hours will be:

Monday 2-6

Tuesday 10-8

Wednesday 10-6

Thursday 10-8

Friday 2-6

Saturday 2-6

Sunday closed