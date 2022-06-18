NJ Transit Resumes Saturday After Friday’s Suspension and Day of Cancellations

Montclair, NJ – Friday was a nightmare for New Jersey Transit commuters, with “engineer availability” related to a work dispute causing systemwide cancellations and finally a suspension of all services. On Saturday, NJ Transit announced it would resume service and operate regular weekend rail service on Saturday, June 18th, with a “few scattered residual service impacts” possible, adding that they expects engineers to report for their work assignments as scheduled.

This was the scene Friday at Penn Station as commuters scrambled to find alternate ways home.