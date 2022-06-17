Spectacular Fireworks and Live Music! 2022 Essex County Summer Music Concert Series

Essex County, NJ – Get ready for a summer of music outdoors at the 2022 Essex County Free SummerMusic Concert Series. The free Concert Series brings a diverse group of musicians and entertainers to perform at locations throughout the historic Essex County Park System and provides residents with an evening leisure activity to enjoy the parks. This year’s series features three concert and fireworks spectaculars, five concerts in Brookdale Park, 12 concerts throughout the County, six cultural festivals and seven Waterfront Concerts at the Clipper Pavilion.

“The Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage throughout our historic Parks System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze, and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more. We have an amazing line-up that is sure to entertain and impress,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo said.

Over the course of 12 weeks this summer, there are 33 different events, featuring some of the best local and international acts in jazz, rock and roll, big band, reggae and more. The 2022 SummerMusic Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 21st with a concert by Jersey Sound in Essex County Yanticaw Park in Nutley and concludes on Saturday, September 10th with the Essex County House Music Festival in Essex County Weequahic Park in Newark. There will be three Concert and Fireworks Spectaculars this summer: The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra on Friday, June 24th in Essex County Branch Brook Park, Lady Supreme: A Diana Ross Experience on Tuesday, June 28th in Essex County Weequahic Park in Newark and The Infernos on Friday, July 1st in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair.



The 2022 concert series schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 18th from 1 to 7 p.m. in Essex County Monte Irvin Orange Park, Orange: Gospel Festival.

Tuesday, June 21st at 7 p.m. in Essex County Yanticaw Park in Nutley: Jersey Sound.

Wednesday, June 22nd at 7 p.m.in Essex County Verona Park in Verona: Jobonanno’s Spirit of Asbury Review.

Friday, June 24th at 7:30 p.m. in Essex County Branch Brook Park in Newark: New Jersey Symphony Orchestra followed by a Fireworks Spectacular.

Tuesday, June 28th at 7:30 p.m. in Essex County Weequahic Park in Newark: Lady Supreme: A Diana Ross Experience followed by a Fireworks Spectacular.

Friday, July 1st at 7:30 p.m. in Essex County Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: The Infernos followed by a Fireworks Spectacular.

Tuesday, July 5th at 7 p.m. at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: The Chatham Community Band.

Wednesday, July 6th in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park in Newark: The Amazing Grace Little Band.

Friday, July 8th at 7:30 p.m. in Essex County Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: 80’s Revolution.

Saturday, July 9th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Essex County Monte Irvin Orange Park, Orange: Food Truck and Jazz Festival.

Tuesday, July 12th at 7 p.m. in Essex County Riverbank Park in Newark: Funk Salsa Urban.

Tuesday, July 12th at 7 p.m. at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: The West Orange Community Band.

Wednesday, July 13th at 7 p.m. in Essex County Watsessing Park, Bloomfield: Epic Soul.

Friday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m. in Essex County Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: The Jersey Tenors.

Tuesday, July 19th at 7 p.m.in Essex County Ivy Hill Park in Newark: The Verdict Reggae.

Tuesday, July 19th at 7 p.m. at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: The Maplewood Concert Band.

Wednesday, July 20th at 7 p.m. in Essex County Vailsburg Park in Newark: Layonne Holmes.

Friday, July 22nd at 7:30 p.m. in Essex County Brookdale Park in Bloomfied/Montclair: Frontiers: A Journey Tribute.

Tuesday, July 26th at 7 p.m. in Essex County Riverfront Park in Newark: Grupo Marachando.

Tuesday, July 26th at 7 p.m. at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: Peter and the Master Key.

Wednesday, July 27th at 7 p.m. in Essex County Cedar Grove Park, Cedar Grove: Jersey Sound.

Friday, July 29th at 7:30 p.m. in Essex County Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: Bell Bottom Blues: Clapton Tribute Band.

Tuesday, August 2nd at 7 p.m.in Essex County Grover Cleveland Park in Caldwell/Essex Fells: The Kootz.

Tuesday, August 2nd at 7 p.m. at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: Apex Ensemble and The Montclair Orchestra.

Wednesday, August 3rd at 7 p.m. in Essex County Independence Park in Newark: Brazilian Experience.

Friday, August 5th at 7:30 p.m. in Essex County Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair: The Discoteks.

Tuesday, August 9th at 7 p.m. at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: To be announced.

Friday, August 12th at 7 p.m. in Essex County Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange: Cast of Beatlemania.

Saturday, August 13th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Essex County Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange: Caribbean Festival.

Saturday, August 13th from 4 to 9 p.m. in Essex County Ivy Hill Park in Newark: International Food and Music Festival.

Tuesday, August 16th at 7 p.m. at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex Clipper Pavilion in West Orange: Sterling Sample, Steel Drummer.

Saturday, August 27th and Sunday, August 28th from 12 noon to 8 p.m. in Essex County Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange: Latino Festival.

Saturday, September 10th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Essex County Weequahic Park: House Music Festival.

Concerts are held at accessible sites. Persons who require special accommodations or assistance are asked to call at least two weeks prior to the concert to alert staff as to their needs. Admission to the concerts is free. For more information, please call the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 973‑268-3500.