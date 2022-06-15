Sponsored: Beautiful Side Hall Colonial On A Favorite Montclair Street

Beautiful Side Hall Colonial is located on one of Montclair’s most favorite streets. Nearby is Farmer’s Market, Walnut Street and Watchung Avenue MidTown Direct trains, restaurants and shops. Just a quick stroll to Watchung Elementary school and Montclair High School.

Home offers beautiful period details but is updated for contemporary living. Expansive first floor plan featuring a living room with wood burning fireplace, family room with built-ins, dining room with access to screened porch and updated kitchen with granite counters, abundant cabinetry, breakfast area and stainless appliances. Discreet powder completes this level.

The second floor has four generous bedrooms including a Primary with a new bath featuring a large shower and gorgeous custom tile. The hall bath is updated and has a jetted tub. Third floor has another bedroom and bath as well as office, storage and cedar closet. The basement has recreation space, laundry and storage. Backyard has paver patio, flowering shrubs and 2-car garage.

117 Montclair Avenue

5 Bedroom/3.5 Bathrooms

Taxes $22,564

Offered at $1,150,000

Public Open House: Saturday, June 18th 2-4pm

Listing Agent: Erin Crawford

