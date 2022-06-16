The Forest Hill Neighborhoood in Newark Having A Mega Garage Sale

Get ready to shop and discover the historic district of Forest Hill in Newark adjacent to Branch Brook Park when 70 plus homes will be having garage sales Saturday, June 18th from 9am to 6pm Rain or Shine. This community-wide event is touted as a buyers dream, including antiques, collectibles, clothing, toys, furniture, household goods and much more. Maps will be given out on the day of the event at the Ballantine Gates (corner of Ballantine Parkway & Lake St.). The map will also be made available on the morning of the event at the Forest Hill Community Association’s website (www.fhcanewark.org)