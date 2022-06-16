Weekend Events: Live Music, Juneteenth Celebrations, Fiddler on the Roof and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.
So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening:
Live Music
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Tierney’s: Pure Petty and Jim Cowan Band
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Ruthie’s: Filthy Rich and Kate Curran and Andy Riedel
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Montclair Brewery: Jazz Boat and Juneteenth Celebration (Saturday and Sunday!)
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s: Nine Deeez Night
- NJPAC hosts Jazz Jams and A celebration of Leonard Bernstein on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
- Bring a picnic and don’t miss Essex County Summer Music’s Gospel Festival on Saturday Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange from 1-7 PM.
- The Wellmont hosts Yellow Brick Road: A tribute to Elton John on June 17
Film
- See a Movie! Check out the weekend lineup at The Clairidge.
- Montclair Art Museum is hosting an outdoor showing on Friday, June 17 at 7:30 PM: From My Home to Yours with live music.
Theater & Dance
- The Paper Mill Playhouse is showing Sister Act all through June.
- MAYO PAC is showing Fiddler on the Roof Friday and Saturday.
Arts & Literature
- Montclair Art Museum hosts For the Love of Art: A Juneteenth Celebration of Joy & Justice on Saturday and Sunday.
- Newark Museum hosts Community Day: Juneteenth on Saturday from 12-5 PM.
Comedy
- NJPAC presents Earthquake’s Father’s Day Comedy Show on Sunday at 7 PM.
- The Wellmont has Sonja Morgan on Saturday, June 18
Social Events
- Montclair and all of Essex County is celebrating Juneteenth this weekend! Check out the events here!
- Van Vleck House & Gardens has its annual Cats In The Garden Jaguar show Sunday, Father’s Day, from noon to 3 p.m. Rain date is the following Sunday at the same time.
