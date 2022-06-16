Weekend Events: Live Music, Juneteenth Celebrations, Fiddler on the Roof and More!

So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening:

Live Music

Film

  • See a Movie! Check out the weekend lineup at The Clairidge.
  • Montclair Art Museum is hosting an outdoor showing on Friday, June 17 at 7:30 PM: From My Home to Yours with live music.

Theater & Dance

Arts & Literature

Comedy

Social Events

  • Montclair and all of Essex County is celebrating Juneteenth this weekend! Check out the events here!
  • Van Vleck House & Gardens has its annual Cats In The Garden Jaguar show Sunday, Father’s Day, from noon to 3 p.m. Rain date is the following Sunday at the same time.

