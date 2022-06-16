Weekend Events: Live Music, Juneteenth Celebrations, Fiddler on the Roof and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening:

Live Music

Film

See a Movie! Check out the weekend lineup at The Clairidge.

Montclair Art Museum is hosting an outdoor showing on Friday, June 17 at 7:30 PM: From My Home to Yours with live music.

Theater & Dance

The Paper Mill Playhouse is showing Sister Act all through June.

MAYO PAC is showing Fiddler on the Roof Friday and Saturday.

Arts & Literature

Comedy

NJPAC presents Earthquake’s Father’s Day Comedy Show on Sunday at 7 PM.

The Wellmont has Sonja Morgan on Saturday, June 18

Social Events