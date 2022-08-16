Celebrate ‘Back to the Future’ With All Day Event, Screening in Montclair

On August 20, head to The Clairidge for a special 6 p.m. screening of sci-fi classic Back To The Future with a Q&A. This event is being held in partnership with East Side Mags and Doc’s Time Machines.

Join Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker), Harry Waters Jr. (Marvin Berry), & Donald Fullilove (Mayor Goldie Wilson) for an extended, live Q&A before the film. During the event the Delorean Time Machine will also be on display outside for pictures. You remember the story:

Small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ’50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson), and must make sure that they fall in love or he’ll cease to exist. Even more dauntingly, Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown.

Tickets for the special screening of Back to the Future here.

There’s also a Karaoke Brunch with Harry Waters Jr. “Marvin Berry”at Porta Montclair at 11 a.m. and a

Signing Event inside East Side Mags starting at 1 p.m. (Free registration with in-event purchases available*)

Get your tickets for the all day event here.