Don’t Miss Montclair Brewery’s 4th Annual Jamaica Independence Day Celebration!

Join Montclair Brewery and Jamaica Organization of NJ- Essex County chapter for the 4th Annual Jamaica Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, August 20th!

Celebrate with island-inspired drinks, music, and treats. Listen to Brooklyn-based reggae band 5 Outa 12 performing reggae, soca, calypso, and more. Grab Caribbean bites from our food vendor in the beer garden or bring any food with you. Enjoy a wide selection of Caribbean-inspired craft beers, hard seltzers, slushies and non-alcoholic drinks.

Try one of Montclair Brewery’s Jamaican-influenced beers like the Hibiscus Dream Pale Ale, Spicy Pineapple Belgian-Style ale, and Island Riddem Wheat Beer–or help yourself to some non-alcoholic like their version of the popular Jamaican sorrel (pronounced sah-rehl) or a craft pineapple ginger beer.

Caribbean games such as cards, dominoes, Ludi, cornhole and others will be out for your enjoyment. Feel free to wear the colors of the Jamaican flag and if you’re lucky you may be featured on the Montclair Brewery page!

One drink minimum. All tickets purchased on Eventbrite before August 20th will be $7.50. Day-of tickets available both at the door and online will be $15. Kids in strollers are free.