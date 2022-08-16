Montclair Crime: Man Arrested in Purse Snatching Incident on Church Street

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:

Arrests

August 11, 2022 (South Park Street): Officers responded to the area of South Park Street and Church Street on a verbal altercation. Witnesses reported that two males were engaged in an argument and one male brandished a knife. Officers interviewed both parties and located a blue folding knife on one of the involved parties. A 32 year-old-male from Montclair was subsequently charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

August 15, 2022 (Church Street): The victim reported that she was having lunch on Church Street with her purse hanging off of her chair when an unknown person approached her, took her purse, and began running west towards South Park Street. An employee witnessed the incident and began chasing the suspect. An officer who was in the area observed the employee chasing the suspect and gave chase. The suspect, a 57 year-old-male from Jersey City, NJ was apprehended in the alley way next to Leone’s restaurant. He was found to have the victim’s cash and the victim’s checkbook. He was charged with Theft. In addition, he was found to be a wanted person out of the Hudson County Sheriffs Department.

Theft

August 9, 2022 (Claremont Avenue): The resident reported that a UPS package that had been delivered to his home was stolen from the porch. The package contained a $250.00 softball bat.

August 9, 2022 (Valley Road): The complainant reported that at least one hundred gallons of used cooking oil had been removed from a sealed drum behind Montclair Charbroil. The estimated value of the oil was $450.00.

August 11, 2022 (Claremont Avenue): An employee of Montclair Motorwerks reported that a grey Honda Accord and a black Nissan Altima arrived at the gas station and purchased $122.00 worth of gas between the two vehicles. It was discovered later that the card used to purchase the gas was a stolen credit card.

August 11, 2022 (Park Street): The resident reported that a wedding ring valued at approximately

$1,800.00 was stolen from the home. She believes that the theft occurred in early July and suspects a cleaning service to be responsible.

August 12, 2022 (Claremont Avenue): The manager at CVS Pharmacy reported that a suspicious male entered the store at 4:30 AM and placed multiple items into two separate children’s backpacks, also offered for sale by CVS. When confronted, he fled the store. The merchandise was left behind and was valued at $422.00.

Motor Vehicle Crime

August 12, 2022 (Erwin Park Road): A 2021 Range Rover was stolen from an open garage on Erwin Park Road. It was discovered in East Orange later that morning.

August 12, 2022 (North Mountain Avenue): The resident reported that her home surveillance system captured two males dressed in all black attempting to enter vehicles in her driveway. Both vehicles were locked and they were unable to make entry. The suspects were described as a medium framed male with a goatee wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering across the back and a small white emblem on the front. The sweatshirt also had a red emblem on the left shoulder. The second male is described as having a thin frame and longer “puffed up” hair. He was wearing black pants and black t-shirt with a large white emblem on the back with white lettering around it.