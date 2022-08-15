Up Next! Montclair Jazz Festival Grand Finale – Downtown Jamboree! Saturday, September 10

Montclair, NJ – Montclair’s summer of jazz has been amazing so far, and there’s one more big party coming your way.

If you were at the all-day Lackawanna Block Party Saturday (yes, we saw you having fun and dancing up a storm with DJ Brother Mister!) get ready for one last hurrah. The award-winning Montclair Jazz Festival returns after Labor Day for the 2022 Grand Finale: a series of community events leading up to the highly-anticipated Downtown Jamboree on Saturday, September 10.

Presented by BDP Holdings, LLC and produced by Jazz House Kids, the Montclair Jazz Festival is the largest FREE jazz festival in the greater NYC area attracting 35,000 jazz fans to downtown Montclair.

The final day of the 2022 Fest is jam-packed with inspiring music and activities, spotlighting internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent on three stages. The festivities will span a nearly half-mile of Bloomfield Avenue from Lackawanna Plaza to South Park, creating an all-pedestrian jazz playground with more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors and an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone.

New this year, the Montclair Jazz Festival heads indoors at 9:00 pm to the Wellmont Theater for the After Party with turntablist DJ Logic.

“It becomes a bigger joy each year to bring you some of the greatest jazz artists in the world right here to our Montclair community. From our own JAZZ HOUSE Collective Band saluting Charles Mingus, to legends like Monty Alexander (who played one of our early festivals and we excitedly welcome him back 12 years later) and The Cookers, plus contemporary giants like Artemis, Rachel Z, Omar Hakim, DJ Logic and Claudia Acuna, to rising stars like Matthew Whitaker and the most recent pride of Philadelphia, Immanuel Wilkins, to Danielle Ponder – one of the fastest rising stars in the world, this year promises to be a year that will be hard to top in the future! Oh yeah, I’m playing, too, 😂 bringing you a new band that I think you will enjoy a LOT.” — Christian McBride, Artistic Director + Curator

Downtown Jamboree Stage Schedule

Sept. 10, 1:00 – 9:00 pm

The Montclair Jazz Festival Grand Finale showcases powerhouse jazz vocalists and instrumentalists delivering dynamic live performances. Headliners include:

Downtown @ BDP Holdings Lackawanna Stage

1:30 PM Jazz House Collective Celebrates Mingus

3:00 PM OZMOSYS featuring Omar Hakim + Rachel Z

4:30 PM Artemis featuring Renee Rosnes, Ingrid Jensen, Alexa Tarantino, Nicole Glover, Noriko Ueda + Allison Miller

6:000 PM Christian McBride + Friends

7:45 PM Danielle Ponder

﻿Uptown @ the Fullerton Stage

1:00 PM Matthew Whitaker

2:30 PM Claudia Acuña

4:00 PM The Cookers

5:30 PM Immanuel Wilkins

7:00 PM Monty Alexander Harlem-Kingston Express

Midtown @ the Blue Note at Sea Street Stage

Montclair State University Jazz Ensemble, Jazz House Alumni, Jazz House Community band and more.

Jazz House Kids’ mission in action and its commitment to fostering the next generation of jazz musicians is on full display on Montclair Jazz Fest stages. The organization’s legacy grows with the long list of young talented musicians who got their start at the Jazz House making a name for themselves on the jazz scene today. On September 10, alumni Matthew Whitaker and Immanuel Wilkins and their bands headline on Fullerton Stage for what are sure to be electric performances.

Midtown @ the Blue Note at Sea Street Stage will also will feature ensembles led by talented Jazz House alumni including an octet of past recipients of the James Moody Jazz Scholarship for New Jersey. Established by Linda Moody with Jazz House Kids, the scholarship recognizes an outstanding high school senior who embodies the qualities that NEA Jazz Master James Moody expressed through his life and music. This year’s winner, Ryoma Takenaga, will be presented with his $10,000 scholarship and brand-new instrument on the Downtown @ BDP Holdings Stage.

After Party at the Wellmont Theater

At 9:00 pm, after the final festival performers take a bow, the After Party with turntablist DJ Logic is just getting started at the Wellmont Theater for Friends of the Festival and members of the Take 5 VIP Club. As one of the world’s most accomplished turntablists, DJ Logic is widely credited for introducing jazz into the hip-hop realms and is considered by most as a highly-respected session musician and an innovative bandleader.

The Montclair Jazz Festival invites music fans and local business partners to play it forward and score some big perks by supporting the rich history of jazz and this FREE world class event by becoming a Friend of the Festival or upgrading to the Take 5 VIP Club. This musical extravaganza is only made possible through the generosity of many supporters big and small who lift up an entire community by making a festival experience and live jazz accessible to all.

Sat. Sept. 10 | 1:00 – 9:00 PM

Downtown Jamboree @ Bloomfield Avenue

Sat. Sept. 10 | 9:00 PM – midnight

Special Event: After Party with turntablist DJ Logic @ the Wellmont Theater

For more information on headliners, schedules, how to get there, and get involved, visit www.montclairjazzfestival.org.