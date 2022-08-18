MontClairVoyant: Column Unites a Union and the Municipal Building



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What do Montclair’s downtown Starbucks (whose workers just voted to unionize) and Montclair’s Municipal Building (whose future was the subject of a recent Planning Board vote) have in common?

Sincerely,

Traits Avenue

The coffee chain is named after “Moby-Dick” first mate Starbuck and our Municipal Building is The Great Beige Whale.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

As Captain Ahab follows this conversation on social media, I have to ask: Is that building really beige or is it more, um, beige-ish?

Sincerely,

Langston Hues

The color’s hard to identify but it’s as unattractive as the structure itself. Not surprising that our burg’s emblematic photo is Edgemont Park rather than its governmental center and that Edgemont Pond’s geese never had a Township Council majority.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The 1969 building suffers from various problems — structural and otherwise — despite being a not-ancient 53 years old. Was it constructed weakly?

Sincerely,

Large Shoddy of Work

Perhaps the architect never listened to the 1969 Jerry Butler song “Only the Strong Survive.”



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Not our town’s fault, though, because it wasn’t until 1980 that Montclair took over the edifice from a private company and converted it into the Municipal Building.

Sincerely,

’80 Heir Before ’80s Hair

True, but some maintenance has seemingly been neglected since then. A governmental building needs TLC from its TC (Township Council). Or, as Einstein noted, “Eek equals TC rectangled.”



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Einstein said no such thing. Anyway, the Planning Board voted 6-3 on August 9 that the building and two adjacent properties owned by the township meet the criteria for redevelopment. What does that mean for the future?

Sincerely,

Rhea Development

The building could be upgraded or replaced by another structure, something else could move there, or Martians with crooked teeth could land in the parking lot to visit the orthodontists across the street.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

So, as infamous Iraq War pusher Donald Rumsfeld said, “There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know…”

Sincerely,

George W. Bush Buddy

But we don’t know what will happen with the Municipal Building. And if Rumsfeld had been Montclair’s mayor in 2003, he might’ve invaded our western neighbor in an action called “Operation Verona Freedom.”



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Rumsfeld continued, “There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things we know we don’t know…”

Sincerely,

Donald, Duck

That makes more sense. And don’t forget Verona’s weapons of mass distraction — the various things to do in massive Verona Park.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

“But there are also unknown unknowns,” Rumsfeld concluded. “There are things we don’t know we don’t know.”

Sincerely,

Donald, Muck

Give it up. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is NOT moving from Dallas to 205 Claremont.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Whatever’s done with the Municipal Building, lots of money would be needed for it. Is that as important an expenditure as what’s needed to fix and upgrade Montclair’s mostly much older public schools?

Sincerely,

Future Hock

The schools are absolutely more important, even as some elected and non-elected Montclair officials also offer an education (in problematic leadership).

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Returning to where we started, what do you think of the Starbucks employees at 40 South Park voting unanimously to unionize?

Sincerely,

Caffeine and Bean

Thrilled! Of course they’ll face continued pushback from the coffee chain’s national leaders, who feint progressive while actually being anti-union autocrats. Maybe Starbucks should’ve been called Ahabs.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.