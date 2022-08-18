Weekend Events: Live Music, Movies, Social Events and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!

Live Music

Film

See a Movie! Check out the weekend lineup at The Clairidge.

Highlight: See the sci-fi classic Back to the Future at The Clairidge, including a live Q&A and the DeLorean on display.

Arts & Literature

Comedy

NJPAC hosts Iliza Shlesinger: Back in Action! on Friday night.

MayoPac has an adults only Manhattan Comedy Night on Friday night.

Social Events