Weekend Events: Live Music, Movies, Social Events and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.
So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
Live Music
- Tierney’s Tavern hosts Jersey Transit Authority on Friday Night.
- Check out this weekend’s music events at Montclair Brewery: Open Mike with Goldpants LLC tonight, Quiz Show on Friday, and The Robert Hill Band on Sunday. See below for Saturday’s celebration.
- Check out the Doug Hall Trio Friday night at the MC Hotel’s Allegory.
- See this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s: Event Horizon and Suyat.
- NJPAC has continues its free music series Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City with Milo Z tonight. Sunday night they are hosting UB40, The Wailers, Maxi Priest & Big Mountain.
- MayoPac hosts Air Supply tonight.
- The Papermill Playhouse continues its Brookside Cabaret with Elena Shadow.
- Morris Museum has the Evan Sherman Big Band this weekend.
- New World Quartet performs at Pineapple Express on Sunday, 4-7 p.m.
Film
- See a Movie! Check out the weekend lineup at The Clairidge.
- Highlight: See the sci-fi classic Back to the Future at The Clairidge, including a live Q&A and the DeLorean on display.
Arts & Literature
- Studio Montclair presents It’s Academic: A Faculty Exhibition through August 26th, 2022.
- It’s the final weekend to see the Billie Holliday photography exhibit at Newark Museum!
- Visit the Collage: Abstraction exhibit at the Montclair Library through August.
- Yogi Berra Museum is showing Billie Jean King: Champion. Activist. Legend. through December 30th, 2022
Comedy
- NJPAC hosts Iliza Shlesinger: Back in Action! on Friday night.
- MayoPac has an adults only Manhattan Comedy Night on Friday night.
Social Events
- Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day at Montclair Brewery on Saturday.
- S.O.F.I.A. presents a Summer Jazz Brunch Fundraiser with the Robert Rucker Project at Just Jake’s on Sunday.
