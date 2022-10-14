Baristanet Profile: April Mason

Name: April Mason

Where do you live? South Orange, N.J.



When did you move there? I moved to SOMA, first in Maplewood and then to South Orange, in 2006 from NYC after having my first daughter.

Where did you grow up? I grew up in Oklahoma City and moved to NYC in 1999.



How do you make a living? I’m the president of Violet PR, an award-winning public relations firm based in Montclair that helps clients who are making a positive impact in the world. We partner with industries such as economic development, real estate, architecture and engineering and media & the arts. I had always loved visiting Montclair for the fantastic restaurants, bookstores, and shows at The Wellmont. So, when my business started growing, I looked for office space in town. Our first Violet PR office was at Academy Square. As our agency grew, we moved to another beautiful Bravitas Group building, 8 Hillside Square.



Coffee, tea or … ? Coffee and wine. I love Java Love’s Bad Ass Brew with steamed oat milk and enjoying a glass of South American Malbec at Amanti Vino’s Vinoteca.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Spending the day with my daughters in Montclair Center. After coffee at Java Love and a hearty brunch at Raymond’s, we love to shop on Church Street and South Park. I love & son; my daughters love Oasis, Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters. Next, we head to Montclair Book Center, where we usually spend over an hour browsing through books and vinyl to buy. We finish the day by getting Bubble tea at Kung Fu Tea.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Faubourg, hands down. I go there with friends, on dates, to meet potential clients and for work happy hours. It’s perfect and the bar is beautiful.



What’s on your nightstand? Many books! I usually have a fiction and non-fiction selection at the same time – I just finished Bath Haus by P.J. Vernon and Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid, both purchased at Montclair Book Center. For non-fiction, I usually read self-help books or political books. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America by Maggie Haberman is next on my list.



What are you listening to? I usually listen to podcasts: The Daily, Fresh Air with Terry Gross, The Moth and Modern Love are my favorites. For music, I’ve been listening to Brandi Carlile a lot lately, gearing up to see her at Madison Square Garden for my birthday.



What are your current indulgences? DoorDash and all the apps that make life more convenient: Instacart, Amazon Fresh, Uber…



What talent you would most like to have? I would love to be a musician and be able to play an instrument by ear, or since I’ve never been athletic, a professional athlete.



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? It’s the hidden media capital of the world.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? Hopefully that I always brightened people’s day.