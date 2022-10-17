History Matters: Passionate Call For Montclair’s Howe House To Be Protected and Preserved

Montclair, NJ – Calling all investors! Keep you hands off Montclair’s historic James Howe House. That was the message at a rally Sunday emphasizing the need to preserve and protect the James Howe House.

Montclair’s James Howe House, also known as “Freed Slave House” and one of the oldest homes standing in Montclair since 1780, has a passionate group looking to preserve it as one of Montclair’s most important pieces of history.

The Friends of the Howe House, a diverse group of community activists that were working behind the scenes but mobilized quickly when they learned that the owner of the home, Bob Van Dyk, had put the property up for sale with a specific call to attract investors.

At Sunday’s rally, supporters included representation from the Montclair NAACP, Montclair African American Heritage Foundation, Montclair Mutual Aid, longtime 4th Ward councilor Dr. Renee Baskerville and Montclair History Center.

James Howe was the first African American to own property in Montclair. The home, located at 369 Claremont Avenue, has operated as a rental property for years. It has local landmark status, but Friends of the Howe House want to see its future protected.

“We are in support of the Friends of the Howe House,” said Montclair NAACP Housing Committee Chair William Scott. “We have marched to the Howe House. We know what’s going on across the country when African American history and people of color’s history is being taken off the books. We understand how important it is to our community.”

“Our voices matter. History matters and this house needs to be preserved,” said Janice Cross-Gilyard, president of the AAHGS-NJ Chapter, and who along with local historian Frank Gerard Godlewski, has been active in researching Montclair and Bloomfield’s role in the Underground Railroad. Cross-Gilyard added she had recently learned that she is a DNA match to a descendant of Nathaniel Crane who freed James Howe and left him the house in his will.

“If we have an opportunity now to do what is right and what is good, we best not let that opportunity pass,” said Rev. Anya Sammler-Michael, who added that the group wants to see the home get state and national recognition as a historic landmark and put back in the hands of Montclair’s African American community, where it might house a digital archive of Montclair’s Black history.

Kathleen Bennett, chair of Montclair’s Historic Preservation Commission, said because the home was designated a local landmark, there’s certain laws that have to followed and it won’t be destroyed.

Baskerville spoke previous efforts to save the house, including a march and efforts to raise funds.

“It’s up to us, all of us standing here to make sure it gets into the right hands for the right purpose, the purpose of preserving our culture, our history,” said Baskerville, adding, “we’re no longer going to be dismissed and moved out.”



To help Friends of the Howe House purchase the house so it will be preserved, contribute to Friends of the Howe House via https://tinyurl.com/UUCMFOHH or text “UUCM HoweHouse” to 73256 to give using your mobile device.