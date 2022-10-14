Hundreds of Montclair Residents Raised Concerns at Councilor Yacobellis Town Hall (VIDEO)

MONTCLAIR, NJ – “At a very high level, there is a problem in Montclair.” — Councilor at large Peter Yacobellis

Yacobellis said the above quote in response to questions from Montclair residents regarding their dissatisfaction with Montclair’s government.

Residents, who packed Montclair Art Museum’s Leir Hall for Yacobellis’ third Town Hall (and the first in-person), were fired up and came with lots of concerns about how the town was being run.

“Over and over, the citizens of this town are dealing with the repercussions of someone who is not forward thinking and does not engage with residents,” said resident Eileen Birmingham with regard to Montclair’s town manager. She also raised concerns about “the continual diminishment of woman’s voices in the government.”

Birmingham’s remarks were met with loud applause, as was those by resident David Greenbaum who asked if Montclair could require any township manager to live in Montclair.

“He is my employee and I can’t discuss my employee’s performance in a public town hall,” Yacobellis said, but he acknowledged an overall leadership crisis in the town.

“The jury is still out on if it’s the people in some of these roles, elected included, or the structure that needs to change,” said Yacoebllis. “I’m not talking about the rank and file. We have amazing talent on our teams.”

Before the Q&A portion of the Town Hall, Yacobellis covered a lot of ground with a

wide-ranging presentation detailing everything from a primer on Montclair’s type of government (councilors make $10,000 a year) to infrastructure projects around town including the recent water crisis, Bloomfield Ave. traffic signals, Township pools, parks, cannabis licenses and the Midtown Deck.

Not backing down from his opposition to the fire contract with Glen Ridge, Yacobellis shared a slide showing what Montclair could have gained in revenue over the next 15-year period had the Council considered financial modeling that the Township CFO had prepared.

“What this agreement locks us into is a scenario, that when you consider all the true costs of operating a full time Fire Department, based on the proportion of services received and what we’re charging Glen Ridge – each time we respond to a call in Glen Ridge – they’re paying about $247 per call, while Montclair taxpayers pay $9,400 per call. The point of a shared services agreement is to pool services and costs so that everyone saves money. That clearly isn’t happening here,” said Yacobellis

In his presentation Yacobellis also took a stand on a host of issues including:

Support to make Church Street a pedestrian plaza, factoring in legitimate business concerns into the design

Revisiting overnight parking in Montclair to permit it in more residentially dense areas of town

Changing the playbook when it comes to safer streets with tougher enforcement of existing laws on reckless driving and being intentional with our dollars and designs to put more traffic calming measure in place

Shifting more budget dollars towards human services, improving communication with and funding a needs assessment for seniors

Pursing composting programs, a 10-year phase-in for electric municipal vehicles such as trash trucks, fire trucks and police vehicles; with a mandate that the town can only purchase hybrid or electric vehicles from 2025

Instituting a town-wide system of subtly stripped bike lanes for bikes and scooters

With a 12-18 month phase in; instituting a complete ban (including the town’s own use) on the use of gas powered leaf blowers

Yacobellis raised concerns about child hunger in Montclair and with the presence of the Superintendent of schools and multiple school board members, Yacobellis thanked the school board for making lunch free for all students and eliminating the stigma for kids whose families couldn’t afford it. He also lauded the efforts of Anne Mernin with the programs Toni’s Kitchen is running, Jose German for his leadership with Free Little Food Pantries, the team at the Human Needs Food Pantry and Aminah Toler and Montclair Mutual Aid.

“With all of these efforts and with some coordination and investment from all levels of government, we can do this,” said Yacobellis of alleviating child hunger. “Montclair is one of the starkest examples of wealth inequality in America. But, we’re also a progressive community with big hearts. And I believe we can do this by working together.”

After the Town Hall, Yacobellis had this to say in a statement.

“I think it’s important for folks to know the reality here. I want to work my butt off to help people, to fix these problems and so do many of my colleagues. But the current system forces us to spend our time making money outside of these roles and crowds out people who are qualified to serve but not be able to afford it. I think Montclair needs a fairly compensated Mayor and Council.”