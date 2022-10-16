Letter to the Editor: Vote to Upgrade Montclair Public Schools Should Be Easy Decision

I’m a 12-year resident of Montclair, New Jersey writing to you about a referendum item that will be on town ballots on Election Day. Montclair’s citizens will decide whether the town will proceed with extensive plans to invest $188 million in Montclair’s schools.

The money would be spent to upgrade and improve all of the town’s 12 public schools, from the community pre-K to the high school. It’s worth noting that almost all of the school buildings are more than 86 years old. Not surprisingly, Montclair’s schools have been contending with high-profile building infrastructure problems over the past few years that have posed health and safety risks for students and staff alike. The time is now!

Yes, $188 million is a lot of money. But unfortunately, Montclair’s schools and students and staff need this help of this magnitude. For financing, the average Montclair homeowner would have to pay an additional $732 annually in taxes. That equates to around $2 a day. I know we’re talking about a fair amount of money and no one likes paying more taxes, but consider the impact of $188 million in school investments versus $2 a day per person. This should be an easy decision for Montclair voters. The time is now!

It’s worth noting that the state of New Jersey would contribute $58 million in support of these improvements. $58 million. That means the town would pay for about two-thirds of the $188 million and the state would pay for about one third. This kind of support from the state not only validates the improvement plans, but also may not be available in the future. The time is now!

I encourage you to take a look at the information, data and references put together by the Montclair PTA Council regarding the plans to invest in and improve Monclair’s schools. Montclair’s citizens have an amazing opportunity to do a great thing. For our schools, for our kids and for our community. Let’s seize upon it. The time is now!

Scott Kessler is a resident of Montclair.