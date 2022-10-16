Letter to the Editor: Vote to Upgrade Montclair Public Schools Should Be Easy Decision

I’m a 12-year resident of Montclair, New Jersey writing to you about a referendum item that will be on town ballots on Election Day. Montclair’s citizens will decide whether the town will proceed with extensive plans to invest $188 million in Montclair’s schools.
The money would be spent to upgrade and improve all of the town’s 12 public schools, from the community pre-K to the high school. It’s worth noting that almost all of the school buildings are more than 86 years old. Not surprisingly, Montclair’s schools have been contending with high-profile building infrastructure problems over the past few years that have posed health and safety risks for students and staff alike. The time is now!
Yes, $188 million is a lot of money. But unfortunately, Montclair’s schools and students and staff need this help of this magnitude. For financing, the average Montclair homeowner would have to pay an additional $732 annually in taxes. That equates to around $2 a day. I know we’re talking about a fair amount of money and no one likes paying more taxes, but consider the impact of $188 million in school investments versus $2 a day per person. This should be an easy decision for Montclair voters. The time is now!
It’s worth noting that the state of New Jersey would contribute $58 million in support of these improvements. $58 million. That means the town would pay for about two-thirds of the $188 million and the state would pay for about one third. This kind of support from the state not only validates the improvement plans, but also may not be available in the future. The time is now!
I encourage you to take a look at the information, data and references put together by the Montclair PTA Council regarding the plans to invest in and improve Monclair’s schools. Montclair’s citizens have an amazing opportunity to do a great thing. For our schools, for our kids and for our community. Let’s seize upon it. The time is now!
It’s easy to spend other peoples money, it’s hard to overlook the chronic mismanagement of school funds and then open our wallets when they come hat in hand.
The objection is not to the necessity of the repairs. The objection is to throwing more money at a district that already spends an exorbitant amount per student and clearly has not had the foresight to save for a capital projects. If there was any fiscal management being shown by the district this wouldn’t be a hard conversation, but it is always “more, more, more”. Clean it up. Cut down on the number of administrators. Manage expenses. Meet the taxpayer halfway. With the highest property taxes in the nation, and some of the most well funded schools we should not be having this conversation. Shame on the people managing this.
The problem is the structure of the request. They’re asking voters to approve money today that they are not going to spend until 2027 or 2028.
I’m voting no (and I have never voted no for this type of request). The schools do need investment and we should be voting every year based on the prior year’s expenditures and stewardship.
It seems like there’s going to be a very very large increase in health insurance costs for township and school employees. There doesn’t seem to be any interest in modifying the insurance offerings to offer less expensive coverage. The taxpayers are going to be hit by that plus normal inflation plus, potentially, this very very large school bond. And this is all happening in a very unpredictable economy.
You can’t have everything, all at once. We also complain that our town’s become too expensive for many of our poor residents. Everyone’s tax bill is going to go up 10%, and those bills never come back down. In three years everyone will be paying 30% more in real estate taxes and this crushes our older residents and our poorer residents.
We have to find a middle ground. Vote ‘no’, force the Board of Education to return with a much more modest request in the Spring and go from there in a series of steps, not giant leaps.
I support the bond and wanted it to be $300MM over 7 years.
I think it is fair because the tax impact will fall on home owners who are disproportionate users of the schools and/or typically affluent enough to bear the annual increases. Further, these families are receiving increasing Federal tax offsets or payments.
The municipal side of our wallet can increase subsidies for the poor and the seniors that will eliminate the school levy impact to them. They seniors in need can get ADU income. We can fund an ADU home improvement assistance to eligible property owners with our fast growing cannabis and PILOT receipts. We have locked in the GR fire contract so the increase in MFD budget is already covered.
Bottomline, we can hold municipal levy to minuscule increases to offset the higher school levy increases.
Besides the large amount of money at stake I sense there is lack of trust in those in charge of spending it. Whether the vote is yes or no a benefit to the proposal is that taxpaying citizens are finally waking up. The storm clouds for unpleasant economic times are overhead so think twice before you take on too much commitment. I fear we are entering into a phase of cutting back not expanding. I have already battened down my hatches and I hope the town starts preparing too. Show me you can cut expenses and do one project in town efficiently. Until then…NO
And this will likely give rise to the first legal test of the rent control implementation.
I would like to mention a few things here:
1. The Montclair school district does not get an “exorbitant” amount of money to operate our schools. The operating budget for Montclair schools is somewhere in the middle for NJ schools, and keep in mind that we have a relatively large independent school district located in costly Northern Jersey.
2. Operating budgets for schools in NJ have a 2% cap on increases each year. Given that salaries and health insurance typically rise by more than this each year, AND that personnel costs are the largest part of any districts’ operating budget, how does one propose to “save” money for large capital investments? Many, many school districts in NJ take out bonds to fund large infrastructure projects– this is not something unique to Montclair.
3. The 31% debt service aid is ONLY available if we take out bonds– in our current situation through a referendum–in the past through the Board of School Estimate. So why would anyone suggest giving up 31% debt service aid and “saving” toward it instead? It is also just a fact that the max amount the state is giving is going down. A few years ago, the max debt service was 40% Today the max is in the low 30s and who knows where it will be a few years from now. Millburn has also had bond referendums recently, and if there should be any district wealthy enough to “finance improvements” it would be Millburn– but they don’t because it doesn’t make fiscal sense.
4. While Montclair schools do not get exorbitant amounts of funding, it is true that running a school district is expensive. Consider that Montclair (2020 population 40,921) educated over 6200 children last year. Compare that to Teaneck (pop 41,246) which educated 3,687. A bigger population educated 2500 fewer kids. And other towns have regional districts or high schools as ways to save money. This has not been Montclair’s path, and would not be easy to change now.
5. It is great that the state is putting up 31% for these necessary projects, because in general for our operating costs we get very little from the state. We are running one of the largest independent school districts in the state that gets less than 10% of its operating budget from the state. In Northern Jersey there is maybe only Parsippany that is larger and also gets less than 10%. (I could be missing one, but in general most of those that are larger get large amounts of money from the state). And per capita, Montclair has a larger school district than Parsippany. Parsippany also has a commercial tax base of almost 30%.
Cherry Hill just passed a $363 million bond referendum for its 19 schools and 10,500 K students. So compared to that on a per student/per school basis ours is a steal!! But seriously Cherry Hill is another district that doesn’t get *that* much money from the state for its operating budget– about 14%– so similar to Montclair there appears to be a lot of pent up need. Cherry Hill also got about 31% from the state and residents passed it overwhelmingly–2 to 1.
6. Almost all of the schools in Montclair are over 100 years old, and outside of the investment to build Bullock school, there has been very little major capital projects in the district in the past 2-3 decades. Certainly not to the level of need. The ventilation report that was conducted in 2020 showed that only 18% of rooms in the district had adequate ventilation. The report is full of lines like “vintage ventilation” and “far beyond its life expectancy” and “installed in 1926” and “very old and non-functional.” The report is rather shocking to read.
7. But despite the fact that the infrastructure in our buildings needs repair and we need to rebuild, I still believe that Montclair is a great school district. It’s definitely not perfect and I know there are a lot of issues. But I think it is worth fighting for.
8. And so, I think we need to consider that what we are trying to do is hard. It is. But it’s not correct to give an impression that our schools are getting lots of money above what other school districts get. Not for its operating budget, and definitely not for capital improvements. Let’s be honesty–in an ideal world we would have done some capital financing earlier, at 2% interest, with 40% debt service aid. But we didn’t and we can’t turn back time. So we need to go forward and rebuild. And I agree with others who say that it will be much better going forward if more of us are paying attention.
That’s why I am voting yes. As others have mentioned there are probably some other ways to at least mitigate the tax impact, if we really take a look.
“Almost all of the schools in Montclair are over 100 years old”
As I have said above and many times before, I support this bond proposal.
However, I just continue to find lazy minds at work advocating for it. Specifically, the age of our schools. This 100-year figure and the more commonly quoted 96-year old figure is just wrong. Why? Because Montclair can’t do math.
My favorite is Bradford. The original bldg was built in 1927, but it is just a 1/3rd of the current plant. The weighted average overall is 60 years old, not 95 years old. I’ll explain weighted averages another time. Bradford’s age exaggeration is not the exception.
We had the massive debt in 2012 that resulted in the Jackson Council…and a sizable chunk was school debt. Why? We have been spending on schools infrastructure.
We need to stop exaggerating and just say we want to bring the school’s into the 21st century. Your laziness is giving historic buildings a bad reputation.
Oh my gosh Frank– you are so right. My post really showed how lazy I am.
While I know YOU never make math mistakes–only transcription errors– I do strive to be accurate, so let me rephrase:
“The majority of the schools are over 100 years old.”
“Almost all of the schools were originally constructed over 95 years ago, in the 1920s or earlier”
“Despite some additions and updates over the years, in 2020 only 18% of rooms in Montclair schools had adequate ventilation, according to the District-wide ventilation assessment” (not including Bullock)
“Despite some additions over the years, NOT ONE SCHOOL in Montclair had adequate ventilation in at least 50% of its classrooms. Including BRADFORD, which featured this description:
“Many of the rooms in this school was served by a 100% outdoor air heating ventilating unit that was installed in 1926 which is non-functional at this time.”
I could go on, but remember– I’m lazy!
Do we need a weighted average to understand that this is a problem? Is it really an exaggeration to say that none of the schools meet modern standards for ventilation? I love historic buildings, but I believe the rooms our children and staff spend 8 hours a day in should be well-ventilated, and yes, brought into the 21st century.
Our schools are old. We agree they need repair. I’m glad you support the bond proposal, and obviously my initial comment was not directed at you. You of course have a lot of knowledge, and on some days, you even manage to share it without insulting other people too badly. Huzzah!