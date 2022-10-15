Meet New Director of Montclair Public Library and Hear Plans For Future

Montclair, NJ – It’s your chance to welcome the new Director of the Montclair Public Library and hear about her plans and vision.

Following a nationwide search, the Montclair Public Library board of trustees announced in August that Janet Torsney will serve as the Library’s Director. Torsney had been appointed as interim director in February 2022.

Please register for one of the two receptions:

Bellevue Avenue Branch on Tuesday, October 18th at 6 pm

Main Library on Tuesday, November 1st at 6 pm