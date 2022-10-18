Montclair Crime: Unlocked Vehicles = Stolen Possessions

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:



Motor Vehicle Crime

October 13, 2022 (Valley Road): The owner of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata reported that her vehicle was entered while she was in Starbucks. When she returned to her vehicle, she discovered that her Apple watch, Microsoft pro surface laptop, and laptop charger was missing from her purse located on the front passenger seat.

October 14, 2022 (Maple Avenue): The victim reported that he parked his 2019 Jeep Cherokee in the area of Maple Avenue and Elmwood Avenue while he attended a game at Glenfield Park. When he returned the vehicle was gone. He reported that he left the key fob inside the car.

October 17, 2022 (Madison Avenue): The resident reported that three vehicles that were parked in her driveway were entered during the overnight hours. All vehicles were rummaged through. The only reported item missing was a pair of sunglasses.

October 17, 2022 (Beverley Road): The complainant reported that his cellphone and Bank of America debit card was stolen from his work truck while parked on Beverley Road.

October 18, 2022 (Saint Lukes Place): The victim reported that her unlocked vehicle was entered overnight. Approximately $100.00 in cash as well as a $500.00 pair of prescription glasses were taken.